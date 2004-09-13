Collaborations

Darwinian Chemical Systems Center
Jack W. Szostak, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School
Gerald F. Joyce, professor of chemistry and molecular biology at Scripps Research Institute
Steven A. Benner, professor of biochemistry and bioinorganic chemistry at the University of Florida
Chemical Design of Materials Center
Nicola A. Spaldin, professor of materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara
P. Shiv Halasyamani, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Houston
Paul A. Salvador, associate professor of materials science and engineering at Carnegie Mellon University
Ram Seshadri, assistant professor of materials UCSB
Susanne Stemmer, professor of materials at UCSB
Patrick Woodward, associate professor of chemistry at Ohio State University
Center for the Activation & Transformation of Strong Bonds
Karen I. Goldberg, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington
R. Thomas Baker, technical staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory
Weston T. Borden, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington
Maurice S. Brookhart, W. R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Ernest R. Davidson, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington
Peter C. Ford, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSB
Alan Goldman, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University
John F. Hartwig, professor of chemistry at Yale University
D. Michael Heinekey, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington
William D. Jones, C. F. Houghton Professor of Chemistry at the University of Rochester
James M. Mayer, Alvin L. & Verla R. Kwiram Endowed Professorship in Chemistry at the University of Washington
David L. Thorn, technical staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory
