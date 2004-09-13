Advertisement

Materials

Collaborations

Three chemical bonding centers of varying size are getting under way

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 41
Most Popular in Materials

Darwinian Chemical Systems Center

Jack W. Szostak, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School

Gerald F. Joyce, professor of chemistry and molecular biology at Scripps Research Institute

Steven A. Benner, professor of biochemistry and bioinorganic chemistry at the University of Florida

Chemical Design of Materials Center

Nicola A. Spaldin, professor of materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara

P. Shiv Halasyamani, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Houston

Paul A. Salvador, associate professor of materials science and engineering at Carnegie Mellon University

Ram Seshadri, assistant professor of materials UCSB

Susanne Stemmer, professor of materials at UCSB

Patrick Woodward, associate professor of chemistry at Ohio State University

Center for the Activation & Transformation of Strong Bonds

Karen I. Goldberg, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington

R. Thomas Baker, technical staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory

Weston T. Borden, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington

Maurice S. Brookhart, W. R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Ernest R. Davidson, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington

Peter C. Ford, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSB

Alan Goldman, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University

John F. Hartwig, professor of chemistry at Yale University

D. Michael Heinekey, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington

William D. Jones, C. F. Houghton Professor of Chemistry at the University of Rochester

James M. Mayer, Alvin L. & Verla R. Kwiram Endowed Professorship in Chemistry at the University of Washington

David L. Thorn, technical staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory

