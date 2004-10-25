Advertisement

Environment

DOE Supports Hydrogen Research

October 25, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 43
Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy has awarded $75 million for 30 research grants under the President's Hydrogen Fuel Initiative. The research projects address major technical and economic hurdles in renewable and distributed hydrogen production technologies, DOE states. The awards include projects for electrochemical and solar splitting of water, natural gas liquid reformers, biomass and hydrocarbon gas separation technologies, and hydrogen delivery technologies. The DOE hydrogen program addresses recommendations from a study by the National Research Council that sought more exploratory research on long-term, carbon-free hydrogen pathways, the department claims. In announcing the awards, DOE Secretary Spencer Abraham said, "The projects will move the nation toward advanced technologies to make and deliver safe, affordable hydrogen for fuel-cell-powered vehicles." Taken together, the awards will involve 80 organizations, and, with private investment included, comprise an investment of nearly $100 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

