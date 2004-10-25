Advertisement

8243coveradiabetes.gif
8243coveradiabetes.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 25, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 43

New therapies targeting hormone in the gut promise more benefits than existing drugs and show potential for regenerating beta cells

Volume 82 | Issue 43
Pharmaceuticals

Drugs for Diabetes

New therapies targeting hormone in the gut promise more benefits than existing drugs and show potential for regenerating beta cells

Domino-effect Stereocontrol

Molecule's amide groups transfer structural cues across 22 bonds

Keeping an Eye on Cellular Traffic

Imaging techniques follow movements of biomolecules and other structures in cells

  • Biological Chemistry

    Colorful Proteins Express Themselves as Tags

  • Business

    Climate Changes after Nanosys Move

  • Policy

    Assessing Iraq's Weapons

    Report requested by the President discounts arms threat, undercuts rationale for war

Science Concentrates

image name
Careers

Beating a Path to Smart Materials

Chemists gather in Portugal to advance artificial molecular machines, supramolecular chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Vampire bat drug for stroke victims, Pressure rising for nitrogen in tires, Mercury memories

 

