DOE to Build Another Florida Igcc Plant

Last week, Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham announced a $235 million grant to build a 285-MW integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) demonstration power plant near Orlando, Fla. Abraham, when making the announcement along with Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), stressed that the project will create 1,800 new jobs. Southern Co. will partner with DOE to build the $550 million plant. The grant is through the Administration's clean-coal technology program, DOE staff say, adding that although IGCC technology can generate pure hydrogen, that is not the goal of this project. The installation will be the second IGCC pilot plant built in Florida with federal support. Abraham also announced in recent weeks similar but smaller IGCC and other clean-coal projects in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and New Mexico. Meanwhile, two private utilities recently announced that they will build IGCC units four times larger than DOE pilot projects with no federal aid (C&EN, Sept. 20, page 36).
