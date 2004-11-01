Still Searching for Signs of Recovery

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
empopen2.jpg
« Prev
Next »
empopen2.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 1, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 44

In tight job market, chemists who look outside the box may find careers that match their skills

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 44
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Careers

Still Searching for Signs of Recovery

In tight job market, chemists who look outside the box may find careers that match their skills

Protein Breakdown Recounted

Chemistry Nobelists describe research path that led to prize-winning ubiquitin findings

How to Keep Proteins Apart

By recruiting another protein, bifunctional molecule prevents protein aggregation

  • Physical Chemistry

    Noble-gas Discovery Garnered 1904 Chemistry Nobel Prize

  • Business

    Arkema Gets Set for Life on Its Own

    CEO Le Hénaff is confident his company can overcome chemical spin-offs' spotty history

  • Environment

    Can Cement Be a Waste Solution?

    Congress backs DOE plan to grout and leave radioactive tank sludge at former weapons sites

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Life's Little Quarks

Physics Nobelists' work on the strong interaction was a major step toward a 'theory of everything'

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Pumpkins carve environmental niche, elevision makes distress call, Diamond mine in Montana...

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT