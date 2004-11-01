Still Searching for Signs of Recovery
In tight job market, chemists who look outside the box may find careers that match their skills
November 1, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 44
Chemistry Nobelists describe research path that led to prize-winning ubiquitin findings
By recruiting another protein, bifunctional molecule prevents protein aggregation
CEO Le Hénaff is confident his company can overcome chemical spin-offs' spotty history
Congress backs DOE plan to grout and leave radioactive tank sludge at former weapons sites
Physics Nobelists' work on the strong interaction was a major step toward a 'theory of everything'