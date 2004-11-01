Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Most Recalled Food Not Recovered

November 1, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Agriculture Department and FDA "need to better ensure the prompt and complete recalls of potentially unsafe food," concludes a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO, formerly the General Accounting Office). These agencies, the report says, do not know how promptly and completely companies and their distributors are carrying out recalls of food containing disease-causing bacteria or allergens. Except for infant formula, recalls of food are voluntary. Consequently, most recalled food is not recovered and may be consumed, according to a special analysis of agency documents and interviews done by GAO. USDA and FDA have no authority to order mandatory food or drug recalls or to impose monetary penalties if a company refuses to comply. Instead, they try to verify that a recall has been carried out by sampling products from some of the distributors. Food recalls have increased greatly since 1988, GAO says. For example, the amount of meat and poultry recalled increased from 6 million lb in 1988 to 36 million lb in 2003. GAO recommends that Congress pass legislation requiring firms to notify USDA or FDA when they find they have distributed unsafe food and giving agencies legal authority to order mandatory recalls. The report, number GAO-05-51, was issued on Oct. 20.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawmakers Find FDA Lax On Compounders
FDA Proposes Food Safety Rules
FDA Cited For Lax Seafood Monitoring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE