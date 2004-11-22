Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

2005 ACS Prospectives Schedule

November 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ACS will hold eight acs prospectives conferences in 2005; six of the conferences have been scheduled to date. ACS ProSpectives is a series of small, focused conferences providing chemistry professionals and others who rely on chemistry-based information with a chance to explore chemistry's role in advancing interdisciplinary molecular science.

Attendance at each conference is limited to 150 or fewer to optimize interaction among the participants. Conferences typically feature extended presentations from 15 to 25 leading researchers.

Further details about the conferences, including instructions on how to register and arrange lodging, are available at http://www.acsprospectives.org. This site is updated regularly with the latest information about upcoming ACS ProSpectives conferences. For more information, contact ACS ProSpectives at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6286 or (202) 872-6286, fax (202) 872-6013, or e-mail: ACSProSpectives@acs.org.

Following is the 2005 schedule announced to date:

Feb. 6–9. Process Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Miami. Chairs: Margaret Faul, Amgen; Joseph Armstrong, Merck

March 6–9. Interplay of Chemistry & Biology in Integrative Drug Discovery. Miami. Chairs: Stephen Naylor, MIT; Michael Briggs, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

May 1–5. Advanced Forensic Science to Combat Counterfeit Drugs, Crime & Terrorism. San Diego. Chair: Fred Fricke, Food & Drug Administration

May 15–18. Discovery & Selection of Successful Drug Candidates. Boston. Chairs: Andrew Combs, Incyte Corp.; Gregory Roth, Abbott Bioresearch Center

June 5–8. Advances in Structure-Based Drug Discovery. Philadelphia. Chairs: Chuck Reynolds, Johnson & Johnson; Kenneth Merz, Penn State University; Dagmar Ringe, Brandeis University

July 10–13. Organic Microelectronics Workshop (joint with the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers and the Materials Research Society). Newport, R.I. Chairs: Tobin Marks, Northwestern (ACS); Henning Sirringhaus, Cambridge University (IEEE); George G. Malliaras, Cornell (MRS)

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 27th Winter Fluorine Conference
Call for papers: 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: MARM 2019

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE