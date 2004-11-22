2005 ACS Prospectives Schedule

ACS will hold eight acs prospectives conferences in 2005; six of the conferences have been scheduled to date. ACS ProSpectives is a series of small, focused conferences providing chemistry professionals and others who rely on chemistry-based information with a chance to explore chemistry's role in advancing interdisciplinary molecular science.
Attendance at each conference is limited to 150 or fewer to optimize interaction among the participants. Conferences typically feature extended presentations from 15 to 25 leading researchers.
Further details about the conferences, including instructions on how to register and arrange lodging, are available at http://www.acsprospectives.org. This site is updated regularly with the latest information about upcoming ACS ProSpectives conferences. For more information, contact ACS ProSpectives at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6286 or (202) 872-6286, fax (202) 872-6013, or e-mail: ACSProSpectives@acs.org.
Following is the 2005 schedule announced to date:
Feb. 6–9. Process Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Miami. Chairs: Margaret Faul, Amgen; Joseph Armstrong, Merck
March 6–9. Interplay of Chemistry & Biology in Integrative Drug Discovery. Miami. Chairs: Stephen Naylor, MIT; Michael Briggs, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
May 1–5. Advanced Forensic Science to Combat Counterfeit Drugs, Crime & Terrorism. San Diego. Chair: Fred Fricke, Food & Drug Administration
May 15–18. Discovery & Selection of Successful Drug Candidates. Boston. Chairs: Andrew Combs, Incyte Corp.; Gregory Roth, Abbott Bioresearch Center
June 5–8. Advances in Structure-Based Drug Discovery. Philadelphia. Chairs: Chuck Reynolds, Johnson & Johnson; Kenneth Merz, Penn State University; Dagmar Ringe, Brandeis University
July 10–13. Organic Microelectronics Workshop (joint with the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers and the Materials Research Society). Newport, R.I. Chairs: Tobin Marks, Northwestern (ACS); Henning Sirringhaus, Cambridge University (IEEE); George G. Malliaras, Cornell (MRS)
