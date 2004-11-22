Metabolic Syndrome
Because of its complexity, this set of disorders teems with opportunities for drug development, but regulatory criteria for therapeutic outcomes are still lacking
November 22, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 47
Polymeric materials used in musical instruments play a major role in making beautiful music
Chemical Analysis Takes On The Cremonese Masters
As the government struggles for a foothold, chemical makers develop a strategy
EPA finds waste violations at universities, works with schools to tailor rules aimed at industry
The Welch Foundation has fostered chemical research in Texas for half a century