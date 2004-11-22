Advertisement

8247cov1_scans.jpg
8247cov1_scans.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 22, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 47

Because of its complexity, this set of disorders teems with opportunities for drug development, but regulatory criteria for therapeutic outcomes are still lacking

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 47
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Metabolic Syndrome

Chemistry in Concert

Polymeric materials used in musical instruments play a major role in making beautiful music

Cox-2 Linked to Heart Protection

Enzyme is involved in lowered risk of heart disease in female mice

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Stradivari's Legacy

    Chemical Analysis Takes On The Cremonese Masters

  • Business

    Battening down Cyberspace

    As the government struggles for a foothold, chemical makers develop a strategy

  • Policy

    Campus Hazard

    EPA finds waste violations at universities, works with schools to tailor rules aimed at industry

Science Concentrates

Careers

A Foundation for Chemistry in Texas

The Welch Foundation has fostered chemical research in Texas for half a century

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science wing for Gilbert N. Lewis, Blood simple, 130-year-old fire is out

 

Job listings

