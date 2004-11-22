Government & Policy Roundup

EPA is awarding some $4 million in 12 grants to universities to study the environmental risk posed by nanotechnologies. The grants will examine the impact of nanoparticles on human skin, lungs, and respiratory systems as well as the effect of nanoproducts on drinking water systems and soil.
How specific genes contribute to diseases related to chemical exposure is the focus of a three-year, $3 million effort by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. The project will build a library of RNA interference, a technology that turns off specific genes, to increase understanding of which genes respond to environmental stresses.
EPA's emission standard for air pollution from industrial boilers and process heaters, including those used at chemical plants, is being attacked by environmental groups. They sued last week in federal court, arguing that the standard, issued in September, is "irresponsibly weak."
