Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Grace Files Reorganization Plan

by Marc S. Reisch
November 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BANKRUPTCY

A bankruptcy reorganization plan filed by W.R. Grace with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware caps asbestos liabilities at $1.6 billion, would pay all other claims in full, and allows current shareholders to retain a stake in the firm.

Grace filed the plan after a one-month deadline extension during which it failed to reach an agreement with creditors. The firm is seeking a December court hearing for the plan, which needs approval from the court and committees representing asbestos claimants and other creditors. Grace filed for bankruptcy in 2001 under the weight of about 118,000 asbestos-related personal injury claims.

The firm's plan calls for the court to establish a trust to pay asbestos personal injury claims, about 4,300 asbestos property damage claims, and administrative costs. Grace would fund the trust through a contribution of cash and stock that, with interest, could provide more than $2 billion for asbestos-related costs.

Proposed trust payments could be as little as $250, based on minimal requirements, but could be as high as $71,215 for a victim of mesothelioma, a fatal lung tumor caused by asbestos exposure.

Grace also faces $1.7 billion in other claims, including bank debt, environmental liabilities, pension claims, and tax liabilities. The firm expects to pay these claims in full with cash on hand, new debt, proceeds from product liability insurance, and stock.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Grace Nears End Of Long Bankruptcy
Grace Settles Asbestos Claims
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two Firms Near Bankruptcy Exit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE