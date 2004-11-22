Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nova and BP to Merge Polystyrene in Europe

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Nova Chemicals and BP are combining their European polystyrene operations into a 50-50 joint venture that is expected to have annual sales of about $1 billion.

To the joint venture, Nova plans to contribute plants in the U.K., the Netherlands, and France that have a combined annual capacity for 265,000 metric tons of solid polystyrene and 245,000 metric tons of expandable polystyrene.

BP will contribute its units in Germany, France, and Sweden, with their combined capacity of 454,000 metric tons of solid polystyrene and 170,000 metric tons of expandable polystyrene. BP&#146;s 50% interest will be held by its olefins and derivatives business, which the company intends to spin off into a separate company next year.

Nova CEO Jeffrey M. Lipton says the merger will position the companies for a market recovery in Europe. “Nova Chemicals’ European styrenics business has been the weakest performing area of Nova Chemicals for a number of years,” he says. The venture expects to have leading European market shares in solid polystyrene (25%) and expandable polystyrene (28%).

Lipton expects to generate annual savings of at least $40 million through reduced administrative and purchasing costs. In addition, he says, the partnership will trim product lines and may also rationalize manufacturing capacity.

Separately, BP says it will contribute its Grangemouth, Scotland, and Lavra, France, oil refineries to the olefins and derivatives business because the refineries are closely integrated with the to-be-spun-off unit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trinseo to close polycarbonate plant
Ineos to buy TotalEnergies’ interest in cracker
LyondellBasell may sell ethylene oxide unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE