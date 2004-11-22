Academe

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Atlanta

Thomas F. Fuller is the new director of the Center for Innovative Fuel Cell & Battery Technologies. He will be part of the Georgia Tech Research Institute and will hold a joint appointment as a full professor in the School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering. Fuller comes from United Technologies Corp., where he was director of engineering at UTC Fuel Cells, a unit of UTC Power. He earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Business

BASF CORP.

Florham Park, N.J.

James L. Bero is the new senior vice president for ecology and safety in North America. Since joining BASF in 1976 as a chemical engineer, he has worked as production supervisor; production manager; corporate capital planning manager; site utilities manager; site manager; and, most recently, manufacturing director of original equipment manufacturer coatings solutions for North America. Bero holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from West Virginia University and an M.B.A. from Louisiana State University.

Simon Medley has been appointed group vice president for fine chemicals in North America. His most recent position at BASF was business director for performance chemicals in Europe. Medley joined BASF AG in 1994 when it acquired the polypropylene business of Imperial Chemical Industries, where he had been for six years. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Teesside, Tees Valley, England.

DEGUSSA

Düsseldorf, Germany

Wayne Hartman has been hired by the North American subsidiary Degussa Corp., Parsippany, N.J., as regional sales manager for aerosil and silanes in the midwestern U.S. Hartman was most recently key accounts manager for Wacker Chemical. He graduated from Houghton College, in New York, with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and received a master's degree in industrial chemistry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa.

Lauren Schulte has been named sales and marketing manager for the homogeneous catalysts business, and she will be based in the Catalysis Competence Center in Hanau, Germany. Before joining Degussa in 2002, she worked as marketing manager for Loral Space & Communications and as business manager for Mallinckrodt. Schulte graduated with a B.S. in chemical engineering from Lafayette College, Easton, Pa., and an M.B.A. in marketing from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

PHARMACORE

High Point, N.C.

Robert K. Maddox has been promoted from vice president of sales and marketing to president of the company. Maddox previously worked as vice president of sales and marketing at Genevac and as western region sales manager at Advanced ChemTech. He graduated from Centre College, Danville, Ky., with a B.S. in biology.

Joseph A. Miller has been hired as vice president of chemistry. Miller has held positions in chemical R&D for a number of companies, including Procter & Gamble, Ethyl Corp., Henkel, Exxon, and Catalytica-DSM. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Davis.

TAKASAGO FLAVORS

Rockleigh, N.J.

Kathleen Connelly has been appointed senior flavorist. She has worked as a senior flavorist for Symrise and held flavor positions at Bush Boake Allen/International Flavors & Fragrances as well as General Spice. Connelly received a B.A. from Douglas College at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.

Erin Hartigan has started as senior food technologist. She has worked in product development at Symrise, Cultor, FMC Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Lever Brothers. Hartigan earned a B.S. in food science from Cook College at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J., and an M.S. in nutrition from the University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut.

Hitesh Patel has been promoted to the position of flavorist trainee. After joining the company in 1993 as a flavor compounder, Patel became a senior sample lab technician, then an assistant to the senior flavorist. He holds a B.S. in computer science and chemistry from Montclair State University, in New Jersey.

OTHER COMPANIES

Charles N. (Chuck) Blitzer has been appointed president and CEO of Fulcrum Pharmaceuticals, Las Vegas. Blitzer has more than 25 years' experience in senior-level executive positions at pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he was chairman and CEO of MGI Pharma. Blitzer received a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Toledo, in Ohio; a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C.; and an M.B.A. from Rockhurst College, Kansas City, Mo.

Marc Chollet has been appointed European general manager for plastics additives at Rohm and Haas, Philadelphia. He will be based in Paris. Chollet joined Rohm and Haas in January 2003 as AgroFresh business director for Europe and Asia-Pacific. He earned an engineer's degree (which is roughly equivalent to an M.S.) in agronomics from the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Manish Gupta has been named vice president of photonics development for Los Gatos Research, Mountain View, Calif. Gupta came to LGR in 2001. Prior to joining LGR, he held a position in the chemistry department at Stanford University. Gupta studied chemistry at California Institute of Technology and received a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University.

Michel Nicolas, who has been senior vice president of industrial affairs and development and corporate controller at Groupe SNPE, Paris, since 1996, has started as executive vice president for chemicals. He has spent most of his career holding management positions at SNPE. Nicolas graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, in France.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller

Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.