Science Concentrates

[+]Enlarge Credit: © NATURE 2004

Metabolite binding flips riboswitch

Many bacteria contain RNA sensors that directly control gene expression by binding various small-molecule metabolites. Now, the first structure of one of these so-called riboswitches--which are embedded in the noncoding region of certain messenger RNAs--reveals exactly how metabolite binding influences gene expression [Nature, 432, 411 (2004)]. Robert T. Batey and coworkers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, crystallized hypoxanthine (a purine) bound to the purine-binding portion of a riboswitch that controls the production of bacterial enzymes involved in purine metabolism and transport. Their 1.95-Å X-ray crystal structure of this prototypical riboswitch (shown) reveals that hypoxanthine (red) is almost completely enveloped by the RNA. Binding of hypoxanthine (or guanine) stabilizes the riboswitch's complex fold and triggers the formation of a hairpin-shaped structure in the neighboring RNA that stops the cell's transcription machinery, Batey says. This mechanism allows the riboswitch to single-handedly turn off gene expression in response to an increase in the intracellular concentration of a metabolite and is likely common to all riboswitches, he points out.

Molecules in flow visualized

ON THE SLIDE [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF SERGEI SHEIKO

In work that could have an impact on the development of microfluidic devices and nanoscale machines, a research team has monitored the motion of individual molecules in a drop of liquid polymer as it spreads over the surface of a solid substrate. Sergei S. Sheiko of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Krzysztof Matyjaszewski of Carnegie Mellon University; and coworkers used atomic force microscopy to visualize the flow process of a thin film of polymer molecules on graphite, mica, and silicon [Phys. Rev. Lett., 93, 206103 (2004)]. The liquid studied by the team is a melt of comblike polymer molecules known as molecular "bottle-brushes" comprising a polymethacrylate backbone and bristlelike poly(n-butyl acrylate) side chains. "The drop first spreads by generating a molecularly thin precursor film moving ahead of the macroscopic drop," Sheiko says. "The experimental technique provides an opportunity to explore a new direction in molecular fluidics wherein one can monitor, probe, and manipulate flows one molecule at a time."

Sensor lights up peroxide in living cells

A new selective, cell-permeable optical probe (right) for hydrogen peroxide promises to shed light on this reactive oxygen species' dueling pathological and physiological roles. Oxidative damage caused by H 2 O 2 has been linked to cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. Yet this potentially dangerous species plays an important cellular role as a signaling molecule. Christopher J. Chang of the University of California, Berkeley, says his team's H 2 O 2 -specific sensor molecule will be useful for studying the interplay of these pathological and physiological roles in living cells [J. Am. Chem. Soc., 126, 15392 (2004)]. Among biological reactive oxygen species, only H 2 O 2 hydrolyzes the boronate protecting groups on Chang's water-soluble, colorless sensor, converting it into visible-light-emitting fluorescein. Having demonstrated that the cell-permeable sensor can be used to detect H 2 O 2 in living mammalian cells, Chang now plans to use it to study both peroxide-mediated signaling and oxidative damage.

Resolution with chiral Se reagent

The chiral selenium compound shown (Tf = triflate) promotes kinetic resolution of racemic allylic alcohols in methanol, according to a study by chemists at the University of Perugia, in Italy. The reagent preferentially reacts with one enantiomer--adding across the double bond--leaving the unreacted allylic alcohol enantiomerically enriched [Org. Lett., published online Nov. 11, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ol048001+]. "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first example of a kinetic resolution process promoted by an organoselenium reagent," write the researchers, led by Marcello Tiecco. The kinetic resolution is not catalytic: Two equivalents of racemic allylic alcohol require one equivalent of the reagent. After column chromatography, the unreacted alcohol is recovered with enantiomeric excesses of 90 to 94%. Chemical treatment of the addition product with triflic acid releases the other enantiomer. The chiral selenium reagent is recovered as the diselenide.

Loading up metals with H 2 for fuel cells