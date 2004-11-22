U.s., 13 Other Countries Sign Methane Pact

Fourteen countries, including the U.S., have signed a voluntary agreement to reduce future emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Although methane makes up only 16% of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and is a clean-burning fuel, it is more than 20 times more effective in trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the most prevalent anthropogenic greenhouse gas. The new program will focus on methane emitted from landfills, coal mines, and oil and gas systems, which make up two-thirds of anthropogenic methane emissions. Some 60% of global methane emissions are from human sources. U.S. officials say the government will commit up to $53 million over the next five years to help developing countries cut their emissions, according to a fact sheet. Government officials believe the program can reduce annual methane emissions by up to 50 million metric tons of carbon-equivalent emissions by 2015, which is comparable to taking 33 million cars off the road for a year. Since 1990, U.S. companies have made voluntary efforts to reduce methane emissions by 5% below 1990 levels.