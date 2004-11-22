Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.s., 13 Other Countries Sign Methane Pact

November 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Fourteen countries, including the U.S., have signed a voluntary agreement to reduce future emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Although methane makes up only 16% of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and is a clean-burning fuel, it is more than 20 times more effective in trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the most prevalent anthropogenic greenhouse gas. The new program will focus on methane emitted from landfills, coal mines, and oil and gas systems, which make up two-thirds of anthropogenic methane emissions. Some 60% of global methane emissions are from human sources. U.S. officials say the government will commit up to $53 million over the next five years to help developing countries cut their emissions, according to a fact sheet. Government officials believe the program can reduce annual methane emissions by up to 50 million metric tons of carbon-equivalent emissions by 2015, which is comparable to taking 33 million cars off the road for a year. Since 1990, U.S. companies have made voluntary efforts to reduce methane emissions by 5% below 1990 levels.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden proposes methane cuts at Glasgow climate conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil, natural gas operations now top U.S. methane emitters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate Pact Clinched

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE