Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

November 29, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Ethylene glycol butyl ether is no longer considered a hazardous air pollutant under the Clean Air Act, EPA said on Nov. 18. The American Chemistry Council had petitioned the agency to reclassify the substance, which is used as a solvent in coating the inside and painting the outside of aluminum beverage cans.

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the European Patent Office, and the Japan Patent Office signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 19 to coordinate work sharing; develop electronic business to support work sharing; and harmonize search strategies, tools, and patent law.

Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle (D) has announced a multiyear strategy to provide nearly $750 million in public and private funds for biotechnology and stem cell research in the state. Doyle noted that the strategy is not designed to put Wisconsin in competition with California, which recently passed a $3 billion stem cell research initiative.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE