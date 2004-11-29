Government & Policy Roundup

Ethylene glycol butyl ether is no longer considered a hazardous air pollutant under the Clean Air Act, EPA said on Nov. 18. The American Chemistry Council had petitioned the agency to reclassify the substance, which is used as a solvent in coating the inside and painting the outside of aluminum beverage cans.
The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the European Patent Office, and the Japan Patent Office signed a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 19 to coordinate work sharing; develop electronic business to support work sharing; and harmonize search strategies, tools, and patent law.
Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle (D) has announced a multiyear strategy to provide nearly $750 million in public and private funds for biotechnology and stem cell research in the state. Doyle noted that the strategy is not designed to put Wisconsin in competition with California, which recently passed a $3 billion stem cell research initiative.
