The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8248coveraopen.jpg
8248coveraopen.jpg
November 29, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 48

NASA's space telescope has successfully peered into the depths of space, but it faces an uncertain future as the agency scrambles to save it

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 48
Environment

Hubble's Fate

NASA's space telescope has successfully peered into the depths of space, but it faces an uncertain future as the agency scrambles to save it

Budget Bump

Federal science agencies get small gains in omnibus appropriations bill

Catalysis by the Numbers

Advanced computational methods are revealing mechanistic details and guiding catalyst design

  • Biological Chemistry

    Ribosome Mechanism Is a Puzzler

    RNA-protein complex may work by positioning substrates, by active chemical catalysis, or both

  • Business

    Pause for Oligos

    Fine chemicals companies look beyond the bad news on the therapeutic front

  • Policy

    FDA Moves to Improve System

    Embattled agency takes steps to better track safety of marketed drugs, but critics urge radical change

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Redefining Chemistry

Observations on chemistry's evolution suggest that the 'central science' theme is wearing thin

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

All science, all the time, 'Hydrogen Hurricane' wins competition, Allergy-friendly felines

 

