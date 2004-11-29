Pacifichem 2005: Call For Papers

Chemists and chemical engineers in countries bordering the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere are invited to submit papers for the 2005 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem 2005). The congress will be held on Dec. 15-20, 2005, in Honolulu, and is cosponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. Many of the chemical societies in other countries that border the Pacific Ocean are official participating organizations.

The technical program of Pacifichem 2005 will be developed in 225 symposia spread over 11 areas of contemporary chemical science. The congress will also feature a plenary lecture, an exposition of chemically related scientific products and services, and pre- and postcongress tours of neighboring islands. General tours will be offered during the Congress to places on Oahu related to the culture and history of the Hawaiian Islands. A young scholars' travel assistance program has been established, and students may enter a special student poster competition.

Papers will be presented in oral and poster sessions associated with the symposia; general poster sessions in all technical areas will also be available. All papers require an abstract of approximately 150 words, to be submitted online. Electronic abstract submission will open on the Pacifichem website on Jan. 17, 2005, and will close on April 13, 2005.

For more details on all aspects of the congress, visit the Pacifichem 2005 website at http://www.pacifichem.org.

FEBS Summer School: Chemistry Meets Biology

The Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) and Bergische Universität Wuppertal, Germany, are seeking applicants for the FEBS Summer School--"Chemistry Meets Biology" to be held on Spetses Island, Greece, July 17-29, 2005. Full information about the summer school and applying is on the Web at http://www.cmb.uni-wuppertal.de.

This interdisciplinary course aims at uniting the scientific cultures of chemistry and biology in a joint effort to deepen our understanding of biological phenomena on a molecular level. The program will feature lectures, contributed posters, and roundtable discussions.

The summer school sessions and housing will be held at the Anargyros & Korgialenios School in Spetses. Discussions will be held at selected locations on the island. Half-board will be provided for all participants.

Selection of participants will be based entirely on the scientific background and merits of the applicants. In addition to letters of recommendation, a CV, and a list of publications, each applicant must submit an abstract for a poster presentation and be prepared to give a short lecture if selected. Attendance will be limited to about 80 participants. Organizers expect comparable numbers of chemists and biologists.

The registration deadline is May 31, 2005. The deadline for applications regarding financial support is April 30, 2005.

Abstracts Wanted For Green Chemistry

Abstracts are sought for a joint meeting on green chemistry, which will consist of the 2nd International Conference on Green & Sustainable Chemistry and the 9th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference. The theme of the conference is "Taking Measure of Green Progress: Opportunities To Meet Global Challenges." It will be held on June 20-24, 2005, in Washington, D.C. The meeting website is http://chemistry.org/meetings/greenchem2005.html.

The conference will focus on the design, development, and implementation of chemical processes and products that reduce or eliminate hazardous substances in ways that are feasible and economically viable. Leading international researchers from industry, academe, and government will discuss the current status of the field, how "green" progress can be measured and quantified, and key opportunities for integrating green technologies into global solutions.

Abstracts for both oral and poster presentations must be submitted electronically. Online abstract submission is now open via OASYS (http://oasys.acs.org). The deadline for submitting an abstract is Jan. 31, 2005. For additional conference information, contact Michele Gandy, ACS, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; (800) 227-5558 or (202) 452-2138; fax (202) 776-8299; e-mail: greenchem2005@acs.org.

Meetings With Green Chemistry Focus

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute lists on its website (http://chemistry.org/greenchemistryinstitute) meetings of interest to the green chemistry community in particular and to the wider chemistry audience in general. For 2005, the following meetings are among those that have been listed:

April 10-12. Pittsburgh. MSI Engineering Sustainability Conference. This conference will focus on next-generation technology in green construction and sustainable water use. Conference website: http://www.engr.pitt.edu/msi/conference.html.

May 1-4. Orlando, Fla. 7th International Symposium on Supercritical Fluids. The emphasis of this conference is "Roads to Commercialization"; it will feature presentations by industrial researchers and practitioners. Conference website: http://www.issf2005.org.

May 24-26. Zhuhai, China. 7th International Symposium on Green Chemistry in China. This conference aims to showcase the latest developments in the field of green chemistry, promoting and stimulating new developments for the research on green chemistry sciences. Abstracts are due by Jan. 30, 2005. Conference website: http://greenchem2005.gic.ac.cn.

June 1-5. Tallinn, Estonia. Knowledge-Based Materials & Technologies for Sustainable Chemistry.The conference will cover new solvents and reaction media, catalysis and biocatalysis, development of new analytical techniques based on miniaturization, and nanotechnology for pollution prevention. Abstracts are accepted until Feb. 28, 2005. Conference website: http://www.sustainchem.ttu.ee.