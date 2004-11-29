Nominations for 2006 ACS National Awards

The ACS awards program is one of the means by which the society meets its obligation "to encourage ... the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, the promotion of research in chemical science and industry, [and] the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists." The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care be taken in preparing the nominations.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by Accelrys Inc. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals Inc. in memory of Joseph J. Breen. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed environmental control decision-making processes or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry and/or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. A nominee must be a resident of the U.S. or Canada. A patent, developed during the 17 years ending on Jan. 1, 2006, must have been granted for the work that the nomination proposes to recognize. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Synquest Laboratories Inc. and Honeywell. A nominee must have made an outstanding contribution or contributions to the advancement of the field of fluorine chemistry. ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. Inc. A nominee must have accomplished outstanding creative work in synthetic organic chemistry that has been published.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals Inc. A nominee must have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry including teaching, writing, research, and administration. A nominee must be a member of ACS.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation Inc. This award recognizes significant accomplishments in the U.S. by individuals in stimulating students, especially those currently underrepresented in the profession, to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. A nominee may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation Inc. This award recognizes significant accomplishments in the U.S. by individuals in stimulating women to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. A nominee may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation. This award recognizes research that constitutes advances in science as evidenced by refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who have participated in the research program. The award will be given for significant work over a long period of time rather than for a specific, limited project. A nominee must be a tenured faculty member of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team, consisting of not fewer than two nor more than five members, that has successfully moved an innovative idea to a product now in commercial use. The work must have been carried out primarily in the U.S., and the technical accomplishments of the team must be documented as a publication or patent.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by the ACS General Endowment Fund. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS, contributing significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may include a variety of activities, including but not limited to the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor or exemplary performance as committee member or chair, as an elected division or local section officer, or service in the leadership role in regional meeting(s). The individual nominee will have been a member of ACS for at least 15 years. Past and present members of the board of directors and staff are ineligible for this award.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute. A nominee must be a resident of the U.S. or Canada and must have made an outstanding contribution to analytical chemistry, pure or applied. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown, or to the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity's needs and desires.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical Co. This award recognizes and encourages the achievements of scientists who are active in the fields of polymer and polymeric materials research. The recipient will be selected primarily on the basis of scientific contributions made to the technology of plastics, coatings, polymer composites, adhesives, and related fields during the 10-year period preceding the date of selection. Preference in the selection process will be given to avoid specific areas of technology that have been recognized by the granting of this award in the two preceding years.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco Inc. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to the fields of chromatography, with particular consideration given to development of new methods.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble Co. A nominee must be a resident of North America and must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid and/or surface chemistry. Recognition will also be given to originality and independence of thought, and to the technological impact of the nominee's contribution.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemical research in the industrial context. Significant creative contribution to chemistry in any field of chemical, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical, or biomedical research is appropriate. Any chemical researcher whose primary employer was industrial when the work was done, and who was based in North America, is eligible.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. Inc. A nominee must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structure of inorganic substances. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation. This award recognizes a recent advancement having a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. A nominee must have shown outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structure of organometallic substances. Preference will be given to U.S. citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical Co. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have been born after April 30, 1970, and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for an individual on the threshold of his or her career.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis will be placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance where a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by IBM Corp. This award recognizes innovative research in theoretical chemistry that either advances theoretical methodology or contributes to new discoveries about chemical systems. Emphasis in the selection process will be on work characterized by depth, originality, and scientific significance.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by Occidental Petroleum Corp. This award recognizes distinguished service in the advancement of surface chemistry including teaching, writing, research, and administration.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred Bader. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration will be given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity in promoting the sciences of chemistry and chemical engineering in research management. A nominee must be a citizen of the U.S.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Breslow Endowment. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biomimetic chemistry. Special consideration will be given to individuals who are scientifically active.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching. This award recognizes an outstanding high school chemistry teacher at the national level. A nominee must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmith-Kline. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to research in medicinal chemistry.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding five years.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the field of organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars will be named annually and must be between the ages of 36 and 49, age 50 or older, or 35 and younger before April 30 of the award year.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund. This award shall be granted to an individual who is under the age of 40 on Feb. 1, 2005, and who has demonstrated outstanding creativity in the field of synthetic organic chemistry. A nominee must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration will be given to the application of such novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance, and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in the field of inorganic chemistry and shall be granted without limit of age or nationality. Creativity and imagination will be especially valued.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. A nominee must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the field of physical chemistry.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Bruker Daltonics Inc. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the development or application of mass spectrometry. In even-numbered years, the award will be presented for the development of applications of mass spectrometry; in odd-numbered years, for advances in techniques or fundamental processes in mass spectrometry.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment. A nominee must be a woman, a U.S. citizen, and have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public. A nominee must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the American public's understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information shall have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, the lecture platform, books, or pamphlets for the lay public.

Advertisement

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan. A nominee must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, or chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. and ExxonMobil Chemical Co. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to the understanding of the chemistry and physics of liquids.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the chemistry, biochemistry, and biophysics of peptides.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning Corp. A nominee must have made distinguished contributions to the field of silicon chemistry during the 10 years preceding nomination. The measure of achievement should focus primarily on the nominee's significant publications in the field of silicon chemistry. It may also include consideration of contributions to the related field of organometallic chemistry, particularly embracing the elements of Group IV.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by the General Electric Fund and the General Electric Corporate Research & Development Center. This award recognizes an outstanding contribution to chemical physics or physical chemistry within the preceding 10 years. A nominee must be a U.S. resident.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. and ExxonMobil Chemical Co. A nominee must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the fields of industrial chemistry or chemical engineering.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker Inc. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and his or her preceptor(s) in the field of chemistry, as broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a Ph.D. degree dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the deadline for receipt of nominations. The award will recognize only work done while the nominee was a graduate student. James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment. A nominee must be a resident of the U.S. or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or of petroleum and its products. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, to members of the profession, to students in other fields, and to the general public; and the integration of chemistry into our educational system. The activities recognized by the award may be in the fields of teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, establishment of standards of instruction, and public enlightenment. Preference shall be given to U.S. citizens.

Priestley Medal. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to members and nonmembers of the society and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology. A nominee must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of understanding or application of catalysis.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by Rohm and Haas Co. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in fundamental or applied spectroscopy in all fields of chemistry.

NOMINATING PROCEDURE