Organic Graduate Fellows Announced

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced its annual fellowship awards to outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected by an independent committee on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay. The essays are online at http://organicdivision.org/fellowship_awardee_bios_04.html.

The fellowship stipend this year is $20,000, and the fellows will travel to the 2005 National Organic Symposium, June 12–16, 2005, at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, to present a poster on their work. Each fellowship is sponsored by a prominent company or organization. The program has awarded nearly 275 fellowships in its 24 years of existence. Listed below are the new fellows, their advisers, the titles of their essays, and the sponsors of the awards.

Erik J. Alexanian is a fourth-year graduate student with Erik J. Sorensen at Princeton University. His essay is titled "Transition-Metal-Mediated Vicinal Aminofunctionalization of Alkenes." Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline.

Irwin Chen is a fourth-year graduate student in Alice Ting's laboratory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His essay is titled "Recent Advances in the Development of Live-Cell-Compatible Chemoselective Ligations." Sponsor: Wyeth Research.

Andrew D. Cohen is a fourth-year graduate student in John P. Toscano's laboratory at Johns Hopkins University. His essay is titled "Incorporating 2-Ureido-4[1H]-Pyrimidinones into Polymers." Sponsor: Aventis Pharmaceuticals.

Jennifer M. Heemstra is a fourth-year graduate student in the laboratory of Jeffrey S. Moore at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Her essay is "DNA-Templated Chemical Reactions." Sponsor: Nelson J. Leonard ACS DOC Fellowship, sponsored by Organic Syntheses Inc.

Audris Huang is a fourth-year graduate student in Larry E. Overman's laboratory at the University of California, Irvine. Her essay is titled "Synthetic Approaches to Tetrodotoxin." Sponsor: Pfizer.

Peter D. Jarowski is a third-year graduate student with Ken N. Houk and Miguel A. Garcia-Garibay at the University of California, Los Angeles. His essay is "Filling the Void: Recent Advances in Inorganic-Organic Hybrid Mesoporous Materials." Sponsor: Organic Reactions.

Jennifer E. Klare is a fourth-year graduate student at Columbia University in Colin Nuckolls' lab. Her essay is titled "Two-Dimensional Organic Chemistry To Create Patterned Reactive Surfaces." Sponsor: Organic Syntheses.

Tamara Munsch is a fourth-year graduate student with Paul G. Wenthold at Purdue University. Her essay is "Energetics of the Phenyl Carbene Rearrangement." Sponsor: Schering-Plough Research Institute.

David A. Nicewicz is a fourth-year graduate student in the lab of Jeffrey S. Johnson at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His essay is titled "Metal-Catalyzed Enantioselective C–;C Bond Constructions Employing –CN as a Nucleophile." Sponsor: Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Jason T. Roland is a fourth-year graduate student working with Zhibin Guan at the University of California, Irvine. His essay is "Catalytic Methods for the Reductive Coupling of Alkynes." Sponsor: Albany Molecular Research.

Jennifer M. Schomaker is a fourth-year graduate student at Michigan State University in Babak Borhan's lab. Her essay is "Recent Advances in Nickel-Catalyzed Reductive Couplings." Sponsor: Eli Lilly.

W. Michael Seganish is a fourth-year graduate student at the University of Maryland, College Park, with Philip DeShong. His essay is "Advances toward the Enantioselective Total Synthesis of Guanacastepene A." Sponsor: Procter & Gamble.

Raissa M. Trend is a fourth-year graduate student in the laboratory of Brian Stoltz at California Institute of Technology. Her essay is titled "Understanding Asymmetric Induction by C1-Symmetric Ligands." Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb.