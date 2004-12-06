Alma Celebrates Silver Anniversary

FOUNDERS [+]Enlarge Credit: PHOTO BY CELIA HENRY

People who become laboratory managers during the course of their careers typically find themselves having to learn about lab management on the job. The Analytical Laboratory Managers Association (ALMA) is an organization where new and experienced lab managers alike can be sure to meet others who face similar challenges. Last month, more than 100 attendees celebrated ALMA's 25th anniversary at a meeting held at Agilent Technologies in Wilmington, Del.

As they continued their chat, it quickly became apparent that they shared many of the same experiences and could learn from one another. "After talking a while, we said we really ought to have a meeting on this," Lucchesi says. "The next thing you knew we were planning to have a conference of laboratory managers."

For the first meeting, they targeted managers of university laboratory facilities, but they quickly discovered that managers in industrial and government laboratories faced similar challenges.

ORIGINALLY CALLED the University Laboratory Managers Association, the association soon changed its name to reflect the universality of the challenges faced by lab managers in all sectors.

"The management problems for the academic and industrial and government labs are all the same," Lucchesi says. "We have staffing problems. We have motivational problems. We have instrumentation problems. We have equipment purchasing problems."

The ALMA conference fills a niche not being served by other scientific meetings, Lyttle says. "It's the management side that didn't seem to have anybody filling the needs. We're all scientists. We never get any training in management. It's just thrust upon us."

Lyttle believes that the networking aspect of ALMA has been the key to the organization's success. He remembers encountering a problem at Tulane after speaking with a woman at an ALMA conference who had had a similar problem. He called her to ask how she had dealt with the issue and was able to learn from her experience.

Lyttle's one disappointment with ALMA is the current relative lack of academic participation. He believes that universities have different priorities. "They'll fund you to attend a technical meeting," he says, but the travel budget is too tight to allow attendance at other types of conferences.

The theme of the 25th anniversary meeting was "Operating the Analytical Lab as a Business and Measuring Its Performance." In one presentation, Simon Wood of Labformatics Ltd. in the U.K. told attendees how to use a "balanced scorecard" to measure performance and guide improvement in the laboratory. The balanced scorecard, developed at the Harvard School of Business, is a management approach in which an organization is viewed from several perspectives with defined objectives. The key component of the balanced scorecard is a "strategy map," which maps the objectives and cause-and-effect relationships within the different perspectives. During a roundtable discussion, participants got to try their hand at constructing a balanced scorecard and strategy map for an analytical services lab at a fictitious chemical company.

In another talk, Larry M. Ryan of the Corporate Center for Analytical Sciences (CCAS) at DuPont in Wilmington, described his organization's experience in moving to a customer-driven model. CCAS started out as a facility that had a monopoly on internal customers, but like many industrial analytical services facilities, it found itself under increasing pressure to justify its existence. CCAS needed to provide competitive pricing or face its customers looking outside the company for analytical services. The resulting transformation has been so dramatic that CCAS launched a business providing analytical services to customers outside DuPont.