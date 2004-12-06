Advertisement

8249cov1capsules.jpg
8249cov1capsules.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 6, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 49

The pharmaceutical industry is seeking a new prescription for success as it faces pricing pressures, challenges from generics, and consumer disenchantment

Volume 82 | Issue 49
Pharmaceuticals

Health Care in Focus

The pharmaceutical industry is seeking a new prescription for success as it faces pricing pressures, challenges from generics, and consumer disenchantment

Alma Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Meeting of laboratory managers association focuses on management, challenges, and networking

Exeter Chemistry Faces Ax

  • Environment

    Sir David King

    Cambridge chemist is reactive and proactive as chief scientific adviser to British government

  • Business

    Chemical Firms Score in Venture

    Companies tell what they want in--and want to get out of--an investment

  • Careers

    Overcoming Barriers

    National Academies report looks at ways to encourage and foster interdisciplinary research

Science Concentrates

image name
Business

Microreactors for the Chemical Masses

From gram-scale to multiton output, start-up firm CPC sees $100 million market for tiny device

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Popcorn under pressure, Mercury fish, anyone?, Hot, hot, hot--or not...

 

