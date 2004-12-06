Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Drafts Policy on Human Experimentation

December 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA has drafted a new policy for accepting industry-submitted data from experiments using human subjects. In a notice to be published in the Federal Register, probably in January, EPA says it will not promulgate rules to prevent unethical practices at this time, but it will instead make decisions "concerning ethically problematic studies on a case-by-case basis." Under the new policy, the agency will accept human experimental data "unless there is clear evidence" of "fundamentally unethical" conduct, such as harm to the participants or "some form of undue coercion." Earlier this year, a National Research Council report recommended that EPA establish an independent human studies review panel to examine all studies involving exposure of human subjects to pesticides or other chemicals. But instead of creating a separate panel, senior officials in EPA's National Center for Environmental Assessment will decide on an individual case basis whether to accept the experimental data. Near the end of the Clinton Administration, EPA stopped accepting data from human studies, but after President George W. Bush took office, it resumed considering such data. "By this sleazy move, EPA abdicates its moral responsibility to ensure that the data submitted by industry do not use human beings as chemical guinea pigs," says Jeff Ruch, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a whistleblower advocacy group that released the EPA draft policy prior to publication.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE