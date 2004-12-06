Tiny Crystrals in Large Quantities

LOTS OF DOTS [+]Enlarge Credit: TAEGHWAN HYEON

Uniform-sized nanocrystals can be prepared in large batches through a new preparation method developed by researchers in South Korea. The technique may hasten development of future nanotechnology applications by providing a low-cost route to commercial quantities of uniform nanocrystals.

Researchers working in nanometer-scale science have demonstrated a variety of devices that exploit unique optical, electronic, and other size-dependent properties of nanocrystals. The key to capitalizing on those properties--for example, the unique color associated with semiconductor nanocrystals of a specific size that are suspended in a liquid--is limiting variation in particle size. Several methods for preparing monodisperse nanocrystals have already been reported, but typically, those methods yield much less than 1 g of product.

Now, scientists in South Korea have shown that 40-g batches of uniform-sized magnetite (Fe 3 O 4 ) nanocrystals and other materials can be prepared in a single reaction without a size-sorting step [Nat. Mater., 3, 891 (2004)]. Scaling up the process to produce multikilogram quantities is expected to be straightforward, the scientists say.

The research team includes Taeghwan Hyeon, a professor of chemical engineering at Seoul National University, graduate student Jongnam Park, and their coworkers at Sungkyunkwan University and Pohang University of Science & Technology.

To prepare the nanocrystals, the researchers react metal chlorides, such as FeCl 3 , with sodium oleate, which produces a metal-oleate complex. Then when the material is heated slowly in a high-boiling-point solvent such as 1-octadecene, the complexes decompose and form nanocrystals. The method was used to prepare nanocrystals of MnO, CoO, -Fe 2 O 3 , MnFe 2 O 4 , and CoFe 2 O 4 .

On the basis of investigations conducted with transmission electron microscopy, infrared spectroscopy, and other analytical methods, Hyeon and coworkers determined that particle nucleation tends to occur at lower temperatures (about 200–240 °C) than crystal growth (about 300 °C). That information enabled the team to separate the crystal nucleation and growth processes and thereby control the monodispersity of the products. For example, by carrying out a series of reactions using five solvents with a range of boiling points, the group produced iron oxide nanocrystals in five different sizes: 5, 9, 12, 16, and 22 nm. In each batch, particle size variation was less than 4%, the team notes. In addition, the group demonstrated that particle size can be controlled at an even finer scale by varying reagent concentrations.