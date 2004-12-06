Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Twenty Years after Bhopal

Compensation still sought for victims as investigation of accident continues

by JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY AND MARC REISCH
December 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CHEMICAL SAFETY

On the 20th anniversary of the Bhopal, India, chemical accident, some people marked the largest ever industrial disaster with a conference to examine ways to prevent the recurrence of a major chemical accident. Other people marked the occasion with vigils and protests and called for compensation for surviving victims.

On Dec. 3, 1984, a toxic cloud of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas emanated from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, killing thousands of people. Investigators determined that 4 tons of MIC, used to manufacture the pesticide carbaryl, vaporized and enveloped half of Bhopal, at the time a city of 800,000.

Union Carbide, which was purchased by Dow Chemical in 2001, blames the accident on an unknown saboteur. In 1989, Carbide paid a $470 million court settlement to compensate victims. The firm has also spent $5 million on relief efforts, $2 million to remediate the site, and has funded a $90 million hospital.

But many say the firm has not done enough. Late last month, Amnesty International released a report urging people around the world to pressure Dow Chemical and the Indian government, and demanding that the plant site be cleaned up and the affected communities compensated. Further, Amnesty International calls for global standards, based on United Nations norms for business, to guarantee redress for those hurt by company wrongdoing.

At a conference on Dec. 1&#150;3 at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India, international experts on process safety discussed the tragedy with local chemical engineers, witnesses of the accident, and top Indian health experts. Attendees noted that there is no reliable count of the people killed. Doctors in Bhopal insist that the number of dead is at least 10,000.

The exact number of people injured, which conference attendees conservatively estimated in the tens of thousands, is another mystery. This is partly because physicians cannot always differentiate between those afflicted by a respiratory ailment known as Bhopal syndrome and those with respiratory disease from other sources. One difficulty in defining Bhopal syndrome is that the exact composition of the toxic gas is not known. Heat may have turned MIC that was stored in large quantity at the site into cyanide, but the evidence is inconclusive.

Also at the conference, Carolyn W. Merritt, of the U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board, said that although it is unpleasant to do, it is appropriate to look at Bhopal and ask what would happen if such an accident should occur in the U.S., especially as a result of a criminal act.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board deploys to BP-Husky Toledo Refinery
Explosion at ChemChina facility in China kills 23﻿
Deadly accidents strike Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE