Policy

ACS Resources for Academic Job Seekers

February 2, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 5
Chemical & Engineering News-Each week, C&EN publishes classified advertisements for both industrial and academic positions available. All recruitment advertising published in C&EN is also posted online at http://www.cen-chemjobs.org.

Cen-chemjobs.org is a one-stop job site for chemists. This site combines both classified advertising from C&EN and online-only job ads, as well as profiles of employer companies. The listings include jobs in industry, academia, and government. Job seekers can search or browse the job ads, post their résumé, and take advantage of the large collection of career resources for chemists. In addition, job seekers will find links to C&EN articles about chemical employment.

ACS Career Services are provided to ACS members and others on a low-cost or no-cost basis. Offerings include career consultants, employment clearinghouses, and workforce reports. Visit http://chemistry.org/careers for more information.

