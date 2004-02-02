Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 2, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 5

Synthetic diamond makers are targeting the gem market first, but their product could transform many other industries, too

Materials

The Many Facets of Man-Made Diamonds

Synthetic diamond makers are targeting the gem market first, but their product could transform many other industries, too

French Drug Makers in Face-off

Sanofi launches hostile bid to acquire much larger rival Aventis

Target-promoted DNA Alkylation

New technique may be applicable to many other reagents and targets in addition to DNA

  • Business

    Loosening the Purse Strings

  • Policy

    Brouhaha over Peer Review

    Academics, industry offer detailed critique of controversial White House plan

  • Business

    Cambrex Gets down to Fighting Weight

    Fine chemicals pioneer hopes to rebound with a tighter focus on human health

Science Concentrates

Policy

Petrochemical Ban?

A school board and a petrochemical group have valid concerns, but both need a time-out

Business & Policy Concentrates

Atale of spam battles, Nan-O-Moles make dandy toys

 

