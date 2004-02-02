Three Selected As PMSE Fellows

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) will install Nikos Hadjichristidis, William J. MacKnight, and Donald N. Schulz as the fifth class of PMSE Fellows during an awards lunch on March 29 at the ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

Nikos Hadjichristidis received a B.Sc. degree from the University of Athens in 1966; a Ph.D. at the University of Liège, Belgium, in 1971; and a D.Sc. from the University of Athens in 1978. He did postdoctoral research at Liège and at the National Research Council of Canada.

He has been at the University of Athens since 1973, serving as director of the industrial chemistry laboratory for 10 years and as department chairman from 1991 to 1995 and again since 1999. He has been a visiting professor at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering for 20 years.

Hadjichristidis has served as president of the European Polymer Federation (1995–96), as a member of the National Advisory Research Council (since 1994), as president of the State Highest Chemical Board (since 1995), and as director of the Institute of Organic & Pharmaceutical Chemistry of the National Hellenic Research Foundation (2000–01). He has published more than 250 refereed papers and is the coauthor of a book on block copolymers.

William J. MacKnight received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Rochester, as well as a master's and Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Princeton University. He was a research associate at Princeton (1964–65). MacKnight has been at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, since 1965, serving as the head of the polymer science and engineering department for 16 years and holding the rank of Distinguished University Professor since 1996 and Wilmer D. Barrett Distinguished Professor since 1998.

He has served on many committees and review and editorial boards, and he has received a number of international and national awards. These include the High Polymer Physics Prize of the American Physical Society (corecipient, 1984); the ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry (1997); the Distinguished Service Award in Advancement of Polymer Science administered by the Society of Polymer Science, Japan (1998); and the ACS Herman F. Mark Award administered by the Division of Polymer Chemistry (2002). In 1998, he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He has authored or coauthored more than 300 publications and two books, and he holds seven patents.

Donald N. Schulz received a Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1971. His research interests include polymer synthesis/modification, catalysis, functional polymers, and structure-property relationships. He is currently senior scientific adviser at the corporate strategic research laboratories of ExxonMobil Research & Engineering in Clinton, N.J. There, he has held a variety of research and management positions and has headed more than four commercializations.

Schulz is the coeditor of five books, author or coauthor of more than 90 publications, and inventor or co-inventor of more than 55 issued patents. He has chaired two Gordon Research Conferences as well as a number of symposia at ACS national meetings. He is a past chair, vice chair, treasurer, and program chair of PMSE and past secretary-general of the ACS Macromolecular Secretariat.

Solid-State Faculty Fellowship

Nominations are sought for the ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship, sponsored by the ExxonMobil Foundation. The fellowship includes an unrestricted grant of $10,000 and will be presented at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 22–26. Selection of the recipient is administered by the Solid-State Subdivision of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

The fellowship recognizes young scientists who have made substantial contributions to solid-state chemistry and who have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field. The fellow must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution; must not yet have received tenure; and, preferably, should not currently be in the final stage of tenure review. Selection will be based on independent contributions and on the potential for future contributions to the knowledge of synthesis, properties, reactivity, structure, and bonding in solids.