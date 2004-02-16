Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Merck Advances Licensing Agenda

Deal with Lundbeck lands a late-stage compound for sleep disorders

by Rick Mullin
February 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Merck and H. Lundbeck A/S have signed a joint development and commercialization agreement under which Merck will gain exclusive U.S. rights to Lundbeck's gaboxadol, a GABA-A receptor agonist currently in Phase III clinical trials for sleep disorders.

Under the agreement, Merck will make an up-front payment of $70 million to Lundbeck and a total of as much as $200 million in milestone payments. Merck anticipates filing a New Drug Application with FDA between late-2006 and mid-2007. Lundbeck, which specializes in psychiatric medicine, will copromote gaboxadol and will receive a share of U.S. sales of the drug.

Industry analysts applaud the move as a sign that Merck, which suffered two late-Phase III trial failures in 2003, is serious about expanding its portfolio through licensing late-stage drug candidates. With Zocor (simvastatin), Merck's $5 billion-per-year cholesterol-reducing drug, coming off patent in June, and a late-stage pipeline dominated by low-profit-margin vaccines, Merck will look to gaboxadol for growth, comments David Moskowitz, a stock analyst at Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group.

Analysts warn, however, that the $2 billion U.S. market for prescription sleep disorder drugs, now dominated by Sanofi-Synthélabo's Ambien (zolpidem tartrate) with a 65% share, is getting crowded. Sepracor's Estorra (eszopiclone) and Pfizer/Neurocrine's indiplon are both in Phase III clinical trials. An extended-release version of King Pharmaceutical's Sonata (zaleplon) is in Phase II trials.

At a recent meeting with analysts, Merck CEO Raymond V. Gilmartin emphasized the company's plan to pursue licensing and external alliances as opposed to mergers or acquisitions to advance its pipeline. The firm, which has notable alliances with GenPath Pharmaceuticals for cancer, Amrad for respiratory disease, and Neurogen for pain, completed 40 deals last year, compared with 10 in 1999.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AbbVie buys up Cerevel for $8.7 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amgen to buy Horizon for nearly $28 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer to buy Biohaven for $11.6 billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE