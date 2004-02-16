Advertisement

8207cover1_open.JPG
8207cover1_open.JPG
February 16, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 7

Major drug firms have marshaled new technologies and business practices in discovery and development--have they jump-started the machine?

Credit:

Volume 82 | Issue 7
Pharmaceuticals

Priming the Pipeline

Major drug firms have marshaled new technologies and business practices in discovery and development--have they jump-started the machine?

How Dangerous Is Indoor Mold?

Evidence continues to accumulate that mold can cause illness, but the degree of hazard is unclear

A Specialties Play

Technology for nanoparticle zinc oxide gives Moroccan company a noncommodity niche

  • Biological Chemistry

    Intercellular Telephone Wires

    Thin tubes between cells transport organelles but block small molecules

  • Environment

    Infamous Stachybotrys Brought Indoor Mold into the Public Eye

  • Business

    Informex Looks at Early Pipeline

    Kilogram-scale production and biocatalysis are sunny spots on the custom landscape

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Today's Materials Favor Mold Growth

Dampness brings mold in; volatile compounds, ergosterol, and a glucan reveal its presence

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Search for land mines eased, Pyrometry found in bookstore, Chemical rambles through philately

 

