Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NRC Urges Better Monitoring of Stored Arms

by LOIS EMBER
February 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Army has been monitoring its aging stockpile of chemical weapons for leaks for 30 years, yet a recent study by the National Research Council urges improvements to protect the environment, workers, and adjacent communities. More than 3 million sarin-, VX-, and mustard gas-filled weapons are stored at eight U.S. sites and are being or will be destroyed.

Three decades of monitoring has resulted in a massive amount of data, but the Army has mismanaged much of the collected information, the NRC committee finds. Scarce or missing is information on the age of leaking munitions and the temperature at which the weapons are stored. Leaks may increase with temperature and with aging, the committee warns. It recommends that the Army "improve its handling of the data and analyze it for trends in leak developments and other anomalies."

The Army's monitoring program has focused on sarin-filled weapons that are prone to leak. But the NRC committee cites its concern for the Army's less vigilant efforts in monitoring leaks of mustard gas- and VX-filled munitions. Levels of stabilizers in VX weapons may be dropping to very low levels, leading to increased leakage rates.

Another hazard the committee cites is the buildup of pressurized hydrogen in weapons as mustard gas degrades. It calls on the Army to take steps to minimize this risk.

Risk from ongoing degradation of stored weapons is minor now, but degradation will only continue, cautions committee Chairman Peter B. Lederman. So, the retired New Jersey Institute of Technology professor says, swiftly destroying the weapons "is ultimately the only effective way to reduce risks to the public."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Overhaul urged for US nuclear weapons cleanup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Approach Needed For Dealing With Buried Chemical Arms
Army Quickens Pace Of Weapons Disposal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE