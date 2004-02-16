Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Survey Ranks Industry Accountability

by Marc S. Reisch
February 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Corporate accountability has become a major concern in the aftermath of accounting scandals at Worldcom, Enron, and other firms, but a new survey has some reassuring news for shareholders of seven chemical and chemical-related firms.

Air Products & Chemicals, DuPont, General Electric, Great Lakes Chemical, Pfizer, Praxair, and 3M were among 22 companies to receive a perfect 10 score for corporate governance, according to ratings agency GovernanceMetrics International. The rest of the 2,100 companies surveyed worldwide received lower grades, demonstrating that many still have improvements to make.

GovernanceMetrics says it computes the rankings by analyzing more than 600 data points across seven categories: board accountability, financial disclosure and internal controls, executive compensation, shareholder rights, ownership base, takeover provisions, and corporate behavior and social responsibility. Among 18 industry sectors the agency covers, the chemical industry ranked right in the middle, with a 6.5 average for the 63 firms assessed.

GovernanceMetrics—which sells its ratings to investment managers, banks, and insurance firms—issued its first survey in December 2002, not long after the U.S. government issued corporate accountability requirements in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Stocks of firms with a perfect 10 perform better than those that don’t rank so high, the agency says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE