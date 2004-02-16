Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

A Valentine's Day Gift

by Rudy M. Baum
February 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Credit: PHOTODISC

This week's issue of C&EN, our Valentine's Day gift to you, our

readers, is the intellectual equivalent of a box of chocolates for anyone with an abiding interest in the chemical enterprise. There's something here for everyone.

Where do I start? In our lead News of the Week story (page 9), Assistant Editor Louisa Dalton reports on the startling discovery of connections among rat renal cells that are capable of transferring cellular material such as organelles between cells. The results are preliminary, but if confirmed and found to be widespread, they suggest a surprising new mechanism for intercellular communication.

C&EN's News of the Week department is the magazine's "front page," providing you with a snapshot of significant developments in the chemical enterprise over the past week. In addition to the story on tubular structures between cells, you'll find eight other succinct reports on business, government, and chemical topics.

Is business more to your taste? Assistant Managing Editor Michael McCoy, Senior Editor Rick Mullin, and Senior Correspondent Maureen Rouhi report on last month's Informex trade show (page 19), where custom chemical manufacturers showcased their ability to supply small quantities of drug compounds for early-stage development. Such small-scale manufacturing is helping alleviate continuing overcapacity woes in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients for commercial drugs.

The two cover stories in this week's issue also focus on the pharmaceutical industry (pages 23 and 38). Mullin examines efforts by major pharmaceutical companies to inject new life into their drug development pipelines. A serious slump in the introduction of new drugs--only 17 new drugs were introduced across the industry in 2002, down from 56 in 1996--has led to a major restructuring of R&D activities.

"R&D departments," Mullin writes, "traditionally treated as untouchable empires, were subjected to the kinds of business process reorganization that the automobile, finance, chemical, and other major industries tackled when their businesses went into tailspins in the early 1990s."

In the second cover story, Contributing Editor Susan Ainsworth probes a variety of other issues drug companies face. Legislation related to reimportation of drugs from Canada and elsewhere, the new Medicare prescription drug benefit, and pressure from generic drugs are just a few of the matters that face the industry.

President George W. Bush's fiscal 2005 R&D budget is dissected by C&EN's entire Government & Policy staff, led by Assistant Managing Editor David Hanson (page 45). The bottom line? R&D spending on weapons systems and homeland<br > security is slated to increase significantly; increases in nondefense R&D spending are nonexistent.

In the Science & Technology department, Dalton tackles the perplexing problem of indoor mold and the possible chemical basis for health problems associated with such growth (pages 57 and 60). Researchers are trying to trace whether mycotoxins or mold proteins can give rise to respiratory effects such as asthma attacks. Also in Science & Technology, Rouhi continues reporting from Informex as she examines the latest chemical passion of Nobel Laureate K. Barry Sharpless, so-called click chemistry, in which reagents fuse easily and irreversibly (page 63).

No other magazine tracks trends in the demographics of the chemical profession as closely as C&EN, and no other editor is better equipped to report on those trends than Editor-at-Large Michael Heylin, who has been following these developments for more than 30 years. This week, Heylin analyzes annual National Science Foundation data on Ph.D. graduates in chemistry, chemically related fields, and the sciences in general (page 68). You'll be surprised by some of the trends the data reveal.

The issue also contains a Comment by former ACS president Helen Free, a review of a book that looks at the culture of the U.S. national labs, and the divisional call for papers for the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August.

And that, dear readers, is this week's box of chocolates. We hope you find something to your taste.

Thanks for reading.

 

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: What’s the right frequency for C&EN?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2023
It’s time to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE