Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Ends Limited Publishing Moratorium

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 23, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society is resuming immediately the publication of journal articles written by authors in Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan.

Robert D. Bovenschulte, president of the society's Publications Division, writes in a memorandum to ACS journal editors that he had "reluctantly instituted" a moratorium as a temporary measure last November to protect ACS and its editors and employees while the society evaluated the issues and risks stemming from a late-September Treasury Department ruling (C&EN, Nov. 24, 2003, page 25). The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had ruled that providing editorial services to authors in these countries would violate U.S. trade sanctions.

Earlier this month, however, an OFAC official provided some clarifications at a meeting of concerned publishers, according to Bovenschulte. Although not formal or conclusive, these clarifications opened the way for ACS to decide that it should resume publishing articles from authors in the embargoed countries. In fact, several publishers opted to continue business as usual despite the OFAC ruling. Their stance has been lent support by the Association of American Publishers, which issued a legal analysis saying that the ruling violates trade-related legislation and the First Amendment.

More proactive steps may be forthcoming to resolve the dispute. Bovenschulte says, "A number of scientific publishers, including ACS, have recently formed a litigation task force that is considering legal action in the courts if other avenues for redress fail to overturn the OFAC ruling in the near future."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE