Getting to 'Clean Coal'
U.S. faces a rocky path to clean up coal-fired electric power plants in an era of shrinking federal dollars and fewer regulations
February 23, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 8
U.S. faces a rocky path to clean up coal-fired electric power plants in an era of shrinking federal dollars and fewer regulations
Credit:
U.S. faces a rocky path to clean up coal-fired electric power plants in an era of shrinking federal dollars and fewer regulations
Switzerland's largest city recently has been a magnet for U.S.-honed chemical researchers
Industry leader masks still-lackluster performance of many chemical firms
Institute of Medicine hears clashing evidence on whether vaccine preservative causes autism