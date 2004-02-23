Celebrating Engineering as NAE Inducts 87 New Members

The National Academy of Engineering has announced the election of 76 new members and 11 foreign members. The newly elected members bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,174 and its foreign membership to 172.
Election to NAE honors engineers who have made "important contributions to engineering theory and practice, including significant contributions to the literature of engineering theory and practice," and those who have demonstrated accomplishment in "the pioneering of new fields of engineering."
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:
NEW MEMBERS
Arup K. Chakraborty, University of California, Berkeley; Elizabeth B. Dussan V, Schlumberger-Doll Research, Ridgefield, Conn.; Charles O. Holliday Jr., DuPont, Wilmington, Del.; Csaba Horváth, Yale University; Rakesh K. Jain, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston; Andrew J. Lovinger, National Science Foundation; Athanassios Z. Panagiotopoulos, Princeton University; Denny S. Parker, Brown & Caldwell Inc., Walnut Creek, Calif.; Julia M. Phillips, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M.; Shivaji Sircar, Lehigh University; Darsh T. Wasan, Illinois Institute of Technology; Bruce E. Rittmann, Northwestern University; Jonathan M. Rothberg, CuraGen Corp., Branford, Conn.; Esther S. Takeuchi, Wilson Greatbatch Technologies Inc., Clarence, N.Y.
NEW FOREIGN ASSOCIATES
Herbert Gleiter, Institute of Nanotechnology, Research Center Karlsruhe, Karlsruhe, Germany; Ludwik Leibler, CNRS, Ecole Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles, Paris.
