Environment

Celebrating Engineering as NAE Inducts 87 New Members

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 23, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 8
Holliday
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO

The National Academy of Engineering has announced the election of 76 new members and 11 foreign members. The newly elected members bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,174 and its foreign membership to 172.

Horváth
[+]Enlarge

Election to NAE honors engineers who have made "important contributions to engineering theory and practice, including significant contributions to the literature of engineering theory and practice," and those who have demonstrated accomplishment in "the pioneering of new fields of engineering."

New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:

NEW MEMBERS

Arup K. Chakraborty, University of California, Berkeley; Elizabeth B. Dussan V, Schlumberger-Doll Research, Ridgefield, Conn.; Charles O. Holliday Jr., DuPont, Wilmington, Del.; Csaba Horváth, Yale University; Rakesh K. Jain, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston; Andrew J. Lovinger, National Science Foundation; Athanassios Z. Panagiotopoulos, Princeton University; Denny S. Parker, Brown & Caldwell Inc., Walnut Creek, Calif.; Julia M. Phillips, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M.; Shivaji Sircar, Lehigh University; Darsh T. Wasan, Illinois Institute of Technology; Bruce E. Rittmann, Northwestern University; Jonathan M. Rothberg, CuraGen Corp., Branford, Conn.; Esther S. Takeuchi, Wilson Greatbatch Technologies Inc., Clarence, N.Y.

NEW FOREIGN ASSOCIATES

Herbert Gleiter, Institute of Nanotechnology, Research Center Karlsruhe, Karlsruhe, Germany; Ludwik Leibler, CNRS, Ecole Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles, Paris.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

