Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Vaccines Get a Shot in the Arm

Polymer microspheres synchronize DNA release and immune response

by Bethany Halford
February 23, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

MEDICINE BALLS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ROBERT S. LANGER
These poly(ortho ester) microspheres have an average diameter of 5 µm, an appropriate size for targeting the immune system's sentry cells. The polymer's R and R´ groups are derived from various diols and N-methyldiethanolamine.
Credit: COURTESY OF ROBERT S. LANGER
These poly(ortho ester) microspheres have an average diameter of 5 µm, an appropriate size for targeting the immune system's sentry cells. The polymer's R and R´ groups are derived from various diols and N-methyldiethanolamine.

The use of DNA--rather than dead or weakened pathogens--as a vaccine may get a boost, thanks to a polymer developed for slow release of the DNA within the immune system's sentry cells.

DNA vaccines work by delivering an oligonucleotide to a cell where the vector produces an encoded antigen protein that is then displayed on the cell's surface. This antigen elicits an immune response just like a conventional vaccine.

The DNA vaccine, however, offers several advantages over its conventional counterpart. In particular, it could be used to protect against HIV, where inoculation with a dead or attenuated virus is too risky.

The trick is getting the DNA to the appropriate cells without degrading it. Embedding polymers with a DNA plasmid offers one attractive means of delivery. But polymers currently used to deliver proteins and small molecules have met with limited success when it comes to DNA.

Now, a group led by chemical and biomedical engineering professor Robert S. Langer and postdoctoral fellow Chun Wang at MIT and Jorge Heller at AP Pharma has made biodegradable poly(ortho ester) (POE, monomer shown) microspheres specifically designed to deliver DNA to antigen-presenting cells (APCs)--the immune system's sentries [Nat. Mater., published online Feb. 15, http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nmat1075].

The researchers chose POE because it degrades via hydrolysis to nontoxic products. And, unlike some off-the-shelf drug-delivery polymers, when POE breaks down it doesn't generate an acidic environment that could affect the DNA's bioactivity. The group also was able to fine-tune the rate at which the polymer releases DNA by adding a tertiary amine to the POE formulation. They suspect that electrostatic interaction between the protonated amine and the DNA increases the time it takes for the polymer to release the DNA.

"We believe that time release is critical," Wang says. The group argues that the vaccine's potency hinges upon the DNA delivery being synchronized with the body's natural immune response. If the nucleic acid is released too soon, they say, the APCs would display the antigen before they become activated and reach the lymph nodes, and the immune system could actually develop a tolerance. "This is the opposite of immunization," Wang explains. "The body ignores the antigen, and that's not what we want."

Derek O'Hagan, head of vaccine delivery research at Chiron Corp. describes the report as a "nice piece of work." But he cautions that, "although the observations are encouraging," the work is at a very early stage and needs to be reproduced with more relevant antigens, particularly those that will allow their protective effect against important infectious diseases to be evaluated.

In an accompanying commentary, Daniel W. Pack, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, writes, "Ultimately, advances in delivery technology, including new materials and methods, will help make DNA vaccines a clinical reality."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein-lipid particles to deliver genetic medicine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-based switch can regulate the activity of a clot-busting enzyme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boolean logic used to trigger drug delivery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE