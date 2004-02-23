Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

European Agreement Brings Welcome Changes to Degree Programs

by A. MAUREEN ROUHI, C&EN WASHINGTON
February 23, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Borbély
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH PHOTO
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH PHOTO

While the faces of chemistry in Zurich are changing with the influx of U.S.-trained recruits, curricula also are in flux as Zurich's academic institutions take steps to achieve the goals of the so-called Bologna Agreement.

This agreement, signed by European ministers of education in 1999, aims to increase the global competitiveness of European higher education. To achieve that goal, European academic institutions are implementing three major changes: creating a system of comparable degrees, establishing a U.S.-type B.S.-M.S.-Ph.D. progression in higher education, and instituting a system of academic credits. All the changes must be in place by 2010.

Traditionally, every country in Europe and even different universities within a country have had incompatible curricula, says Alexander A. Borbély, vice president for research at the University of Zurich (UZ). Furthermore, students take courses prescribed by the curriculum but do not earn credits. This situation makes it difficult for students to move from one university to another. And it is difficult to assess what a degree really means in terms of criteria that can be compared, such as learning outcomes, number of hours of study, level of workload, and competencies acquired. In an era of global scientific collaborations, students from such a system are at a disadvantage.

"It will still be important where you get your degree," Borbély says. "Just like in the U.S., a degree from a well-known university has some weight. Principally, the framework of curricula will be similar, but there will be flexibility within that framework. Institutions will have opportunities to distinguish themselves from the rest."

UZ, for example, will be offering a new master's degree in human biology. The offering is based on UZ's strong research groups in the science and medical faculties, Borbély says. "No other Swiss university is offering that. We think students will come here for that unique opportunity."

François N. Diederich, chairman of the department of chemistry and allied biosciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), says the changes brought about by the Bologna Agreement will help in international recruiting. "It was always difficult to bring in people to our Ph.D. programs because they were required to take a lot of exams," he tells C&EN. "Now, if they have a good B.S. record, we bring them into the master's program, and if they succeed, they immediately move to the Ph.D."

With increasing internationalization of the student body, English is also becoming the primary language of instruction for chemical education in Zurich. At ETH and UZ, for example, except for freshman-level courses, chemistry classes are conducted mostly in English.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Who pays when a graduate student gets hurt in a British or French lab?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UK scientist visas to be controlled by research agency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Branding Chemists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE