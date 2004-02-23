Voorhees Succeeds Israel on ACS Board of Directors

Kent J. Voorhees, professor of chemistry and geochemistry at Colorado School of Mines, Golden, has been elected ACS director-at-large in a three-way contest to fill the vacancy on the society's board of directors caused by the death of Stanley C. Israel (C&EN, Nov. 10, 2003, page 13). Voorhees will serve the remainder of Israel's term in 2004, as well as a three-year term that will run from 2005 through 2007.
Directors-at-large are chosen by the ACS Council. Voorhees, who was a petition candidate for this office (C&EN, Jan. 19, page 15), received 155 votes. Kathleen C. Taylor, retired director of the Materials & Processes Laboratory, General Motors Research & Development and Planning Center, Warren, Mich., received 95 votes; and Allen J. Bard, Hackerman-Welch Regents Chair and director of the Laboratory of Electrochemistry, University of Texas, Austin, received 78 votes. Councilors cast a total of 328 valid ballots; three were invalid.
Voorhees has been a councilor for the ACS Colorado Section since 1982 and has leadership experience on the local and national levels of the society. Among other offices, he has served on all three elected council committees--the Council Policy Committee, the Committee on Committees, and the Committee on Nominations & Elections--as well as on the Committee on Meetings & Expositions.
