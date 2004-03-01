Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Awards

March 1, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

2004 Gibbs Medal Will Go To Breslow

Ronald Breslow, Samuel Latham Mitchill Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University, will receive the Willard Gibbs Medal of the ACS Chicago Section at ceremonies scheduled for May 21. More information on the festivities is on the section's website: http://ChicagoACS.org.

Breslow's research interests can be described generally as involving the design and synthesis of new molecules with interesting properties and the study of these properties. Examples include the cyclopropenyl cation, which is the simplest aromatic system and the first aromatic compound prepared with fewer than six electrons in a ring. His work establishing the phenomenon of antiaromaticity has involved the synthesis of novel molecules, as well as their study.

Even in work on purely mechanistic questions, such as his discovery of the chemical mechanism used by thiamine (vitamin B-1) in biochemical reactions, the synthesis and study of novel molecules played an important role. Although he continues his interest in unusual conjugated systems, his major emphasis in recent years has been on the synthesis and study of molecules that imitate enzymatic reactions. This work has included the development of remote functionalization reactions and the development of artificial enzymes.

Recently Breslow has developed a new group of cytodifferentiating agents with potential use in cancer chemotherapy. He is the author of almost 400 publications.

 

Nominations Invited For Pauling Award

Nominations are invited for the 2004 Linus Pauling Award. Sponsored jointly by the ACS Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at the Pauling Medal Award Symposium to be held this fall in Seattle.

Nominations should consist of the nominee's concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications, a list of honors and awards, and a summary (400 to 1,000 words) of scientific achievements including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the work (reprints are not desired). Additional supporting letters are strongly encouraged.

Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. However, the award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize.

Send seven collated copies of the nomination materials by April 16 to Paul B. Hopkins, University of Washington, Department of Chemistry, Box 351700, Seattle, WA 98195-1700. Nominations from previous years may be reactivated by specific request.

 

Herty Award Nominations Wanted

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2004 Charles Holmes Herty Medal. The medal is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern section of the country. The award recipient is honored at a ceremony in late spring, and a gold medal (commemorating the work of Herty) is awarded. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial laboratories and must have been doing research in the southeastern region for more than 10 years. The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2004 award is March 31. Send all nominations with at least two supporting letters to Lihong D'Angelo, Chair, Herty Award Committee, TEC415, Coca-Cola Co., P.O. Box 1734, Atlanta, GA 30301; ldangelo@na.ko.com; (404) 676-8920.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for Pauling Medal nominations
Nominations sought for Pauling Medal
Nominations Sought For Pauling Medal Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE