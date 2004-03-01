2004 Gibbs Medal Will Go To Breslow

Ronald Breslow, Samuel Latham Mitchill Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University, will receive the Willard Gibbs Medal of the ACS Chicago Section at ceremonies scheduled for May 21. More information on the festivities is on the section's website: http://ChicagoACS.org.

Breslow's research interests can be described generally as involving the design and synthesis of new molecules with interesting properties and the study of these properties. Examples include the cyclopropenyl cation, which is the simplest aromatic system and the first aromatic compound prepared with fewer than six electrons in a ring. His work establishing the phenomenon of antiaromaticity has involved the synthesis of novel molecules, as well as their study.

Even in work on purely mechanistic questions, such as his discovery of the chemical mechanism used by thiamine (vitamin B-1) in biochemical reactions, the synthesis and study of novel molecules played an important role. Although he continues his interest in unusual conjugated systems, his major emphasis in recent years has been on the synthesis and study of molecules that imitate enzymatic reactions. This work has included the development of remote functionalization reactions and the development of artificial enzymes.

Recently Breslow has developed a new group of cytodifferentiating agents with potential use in cancer chemotherapy. He is the author of almost 400 publications.

Nominations Invited For Pauling Award

Nominations are invited for the 2004 Linus Pauling Award. Sponsored jointly by the ACS Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at the Pauling Medal Award Symposium to be held this fall in Seattle.

Nominations should consist of the nominee's concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications, a list of honors and awards, and a summary (400 to 1,000 words) of scientific achievements including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the work (reprints are not desired). Additional supporting letters are strongly encouraged.

Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. However, the award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize.

Send seven collated copies of the nomination materials by April 16 to Paul B. Hopkins, University of Washington, Department of Chemistry, Box 351700, Seattle, WA 98195-1700. Nominations from previous years may be reactivated by specific request.

Herty Award Nominations Wanted