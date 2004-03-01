New Wrinkles in Drug Delivery

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8209coverstory_open.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8209coverstory_open.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 1, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 9

Technology platforms by themselves are no longer enough--now companies need products to generate value

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

New Wrinkles in Drug Delivery

Technology platforms by themselves are no longer enough--now companies need products to generate value

Homeland Security

DHS Secretary Tom Ridge assesses department on its first anniversary

Boron Flat out

  • Synthesis

    Scaled-up Synthesis of Discodermolide

    Multigram quantities of anticancer marine natural product synthesized by Novartis Team

  • Business

    Keeping out the Rogue Producers

    Purchasing managers tend to steer clear of materials made by producers that pollute

  • Policy

    Vision Targets Heavenly Bodies

    U.S. space exploration plan gives NASA focused mission to return to the moon

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Nanostructured Resins

Synthetic method exploits liquid-crystalline order to form selective solid acid catalysts

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Explosive workforce, M&Ms as a model of efficiency, Goat serum drug tested as MS treatment

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT