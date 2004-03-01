Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biotech Largess

Rohm and Haas donates five-year-old RheoGene to Pitt Medical Center

by Marc S. Reisch
March 1, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

EVER HIGHER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH PHOTO
The University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning is a 42-story skyscraper conceived as a monument to education.
Credit: UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH PHOTO
The University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning is a 42-story skyscraper conceived as a monument to education.

In an unusual donation, Rohm and Haas has given away an entire company, RheoGene, a developer of technology for regulating therapeutic gene expression, to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Neither Rohm and Haas nor UPMC will state a value for the tax-deductible gift, which includes intellectual property, equipment, compounds, biological materials, research and commercial agreements, and licenses consolidated in RheoGene, based in suburban Philadelphia. People, of course, cannot be donated, but the firm's 21 employees agreed to participate in the transaction.

UPMC scientists are happy with the deal. For instance, Ronald B. Heberman, director of UPMC's Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, says RheoGene's technology "has the potential to link the functions of genes, proteins, and complex cellular targets" to new therapies for many diseases.

RheoGene's technology grew out of Rohm and Haas's agricultural chemicals research. But Rohm and Haas sold its agchem business to Dow Chemical in 2001. Though it retained RheoGene, Rohm and Haas ultimately decided to exit biotechnology and ended support of RheoGene in December 2002.

A number of employees' jobs were terminated, but Lorraine Keller, RheoGene's vice president of marketing, says a core group of scientists and senior managers remained. RheoGene was working on several projects with scientists at UPMC's McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, so Tom Tillet, the small company's CEO, managed to keep the firm going with grants from UPMC between the end of 2002 and May 2003.

By then, Tillet had all the arrangements in place for Rohm and Haas to donate RheoGene to UPMC. Delaying completion of the deal were last-minute financial arrangements and Pennsylvania state government approvals. RheoGene plans to open a small clinical lab in Pittsburgh to work more closely with UPMC scientists.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Industry-university collaboration Apollo licenses first product
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield signs academic pact with Duke
Deerfield will fund research at Harvard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE