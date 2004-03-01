Business

CROMPTON CORP.

Middlebury, Conn.

Anthony V. Grossi, most recently global technology director for olefins and styrenics plastics additives, has been named global technology director for petroleum additives. He began his career at Owens-Corning Fiberglas in 1979, and he moved in 1987 to Uniroyal Chemical, where he managed new product development in the specialty chemicals division. Grossi holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Penelope A. Norridge has joined Crompton Petroleum Additives as European technical manager, focusing on the transport market. She will be based in Langely, England. She began her career with Esso Fuels in 1988 as a research scientist. Most recently, Norridge was marketing manager for ExxonMobil's passenger vehicle lubricants, with regional responsibility for the U.K. and Ireland. Norridge holds a B.S. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Manchester University, in England.

Kirk Schlup, global market manager for fuel additives since 2000, has been appointed global market manager for industrial oil additives. After beginning his career at Marathon Oil in 1982, Schlup joined Arco Chemical in 1990 as a process engineer, later becoming propylene oxide technical service manager. In 1998, he started at Uniroyal Chemical as a technical service engineer. He received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. from Villanova University, in Pennsylvania.

DOVER CHEMICAL

Dover, Ohio

Sean Heylek has been appointed director of sales, with responsibility for sales and distribution of all of Dover's products. He has spent 20 years working in the chemicals industry, with five years focused on lubricants as director of marketing and sales for Mayco. Heylek holds a B.S. in chemistry from Illinois State University.

Curtis S. Lege has been appointed business unit manager of lubricant additives, with responsibility for Dover's global metalworking and lubricant additives business. His 24-year career in the lubricants industry includes 17 years with Mayco/Castrol/BP, where he served as vice president and general manager when the company was acquired by Dover in December 2002. He earned a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Florida.

James G. MacNeil Jr. is the new general manager of Hammond Works, formerly a Keil Chemical facility. Before joining Dover in 1995 as product development manager, MacNeil was a chemist for the Keil Chemical Division of Ferro Corp. He was most recently business manager for chlorinated paraffins and functional additives at Dover. MacNeil earned a B.S. in chemistry from Ithaca College, in New York, and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Iowa.

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS

Boston

Robert D. Arbeit has started as executive director for clinical research. With more than 20 years' experience in infectious diseases, he most recently worked as executive medical director at Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He has served as professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. Arbeit received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, where he also conducted his residency in medicine.

Sean M. Johnston has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president for manufacturing operations. His 20-year career includes managerial positions at companies such as E.R. Squibb (now Bristol-Myers Squibb); Lonza; and Genaera, which develops treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, and obesity. Johnston has managed both fine chemicals and pharmaceutical manufacturing activities. He received an M.B.A. from University College Dublin and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from University College Galway.

PEAKDALE MOLECULAR

Derbyshire, England

Mohamed Bhatia, as account manager, will develop Peakdale's new custom synthesis business. He joined the company in 2001 as a senior chemist after holding positions at Oxford Asymmetry and Avecia. Bhatia has a B.S. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in natural product synthesis from Salford University, in England.

Ed Dutton, who joined the company in November 2001 after working at GlaxoWellcome, has been named a sales executive in charge of developing catalog sales of screening compounds and intermediates. He earned a B.S. in medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry from Loughborough University, in England.

Bruce Leslie has been appointed technical manager. With more than 18 years' experience in medicinal chemistry, he joins the company from PanTherix, where, as a principal chemist, he was involved in antibacterial research. He previously held positions at Knoll Pharmaceuticals and Boots Pharmaceuticals. He graduated from the University of Manchester, in England, with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry after completing an M.S. in research.

OTHER COMPANIES

Keith Drouet has left his position as director of business development at Cychem to become director of business development at Cambridge Major Laboratories, Germantown, Wis. He will be based in San Diego establishing a West Coast presence for the company. Drouet began his career as a research chemist at Arena Pharmaceuticals. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from UC San Diego.

Bob J. Dull has joined Bioproducts, Fairlawn, Ohio, as vice president of R&D. Some of his previous positions are vice president for technology and business development at Ribus Inc., vice president of R&D/quality assurance at Bunge Foods Corp., and director of marketing and new business development for specialty chemicals at ConAgra Foods. He received a B.S. in premed/biochemistry and an M.S. in food science, both from Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in food chemistry/toxicology from Cornell University.

Rick Dyer has been appointed head of chemical operations at Ultrafine, Manchester, England. He has worked in chemical R&D for more than 17 years, serving as head of chemical synthesis at Roche Discovery and holding positions at Chiroscience and GlaxoSmithKline as well. Dyer earned a B.S. in chemistry from Manchester University, in England, and a Ph.D. in synthetic chemistry from Southampton University, also in England.

Obituaries



Virgil C. Boekelheide, an organic chemistry professor retired from the University of Oregon, died on Sept. 24, 2003. He was 84.

A native of Chelsea, S.D., Boekelheide graduated magna cum laude from Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, S.D., in 1939. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in 1943.

After graduating, Boekelheide taught for three years at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, then took a position as a professor at the University of Rochester. In 1960, he moved to the University of Oregon, where he stayed until he retired in 1983.

At Oregon, Boekelheide's research focused on aromatic chemistry, and he made particularly exciting breakthroughs in synthesizing bridged aromatic compounds. He is perhaps best known for the creation of superphane, a synthetic compound consisting of two benzene rings held closely together by six ethano bridges.

Boekelheide received numerous awards and honors for his work, including a John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in 1953, a Fulbright Distinguished Professorship in 1972, and Alexander von Humboldt Awards in 1974 and 1982. In 1962, he became the first Oregonian to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences, and in 1988 he was elected to honorary membership in the Pharmaceutical Society of Japan.

For ACS, Boekelheide served on the editorial boards of the Journal of the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Organic Chemistry.

Boekelheide is survived by his wife, Caroline; two sons; a daughter; and two grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1943; emeritus member.

Fred Leonard, former dean of research and professor of medicine and orthopedics at the George Washington University School of Medicine, died on Oct. 28, 2003. He was 88 years old.

Leonard was born Frederick Lenowitz in Brooklyn, N.Y., and began his undergraduate studies at City College of New York. He completed a bachelor's degree in chemistry at the University of Arkansas in 1938.

After some difficulty finding work in his field, he changed his surname to Leonard to avoid anti-Semitic discrimination. Shortly thereafter, he found work doing research to find better materials for wire insulation. At the same time, he enrolled in the Polytechnic University of Brooklyn (now the Polytechnic University of New York), where he received a master's degree in 1942 and then a Ph.D. in 1947 in polymer and physical chemistry.

Leonard conducted postdoctoral research at Princeton University, then moved to the Washington, D.C., area to take a position as scientific director of the U.S. Army Medical Biomechanical Research Laboratory (USAMBRL) at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

During this period, Leonard developed new materials for internal and external prosthetics, including an artificial hand containing a piezoelectric crystal that allowed the hand to adjust the force of its grip. He also codiscovered a-cyanoacrylate-based adhesives, the basis of superglue, and held the patent for medical and dental applications. In 1971, he was awarded the prestigious President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service.

After 20 years at USAMBRL, Leonard took the position as dean at George Washington University, which he held until his retirement in 1985.

Leonard was an avid tennis player, sailboat enthusiast, violinist, and lover of classical music and opera, as well as an anagrams aficionado. He is survived by his wife, Mildred; two children; and six grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1938; emeritus member.

Arthur E. Martell, a chemistry professor and former department head at Texas A&M University, died on Oct. 15, 2003, a few days short of his 87th birthday.

A native of Massachusetts, Martell received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from that state's Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in 1938. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry at New York University, then returned to WPI to serve as a chemistry instructor.

After chairing the chemistry departments at Clark University in Worcester and Illinois Institute of Technology, Martell was recruited to Texas A&M in 1966 as head of the chemistry department. He was given the challenge of transforming the department from its then-modest size to one of national prominence.

At the end of Martell's tenure as head in 1980, the department had expanded from a faculty numbering in the low 20s to 55 tenure-track positions. Graduate student enrollment had quadrupled, and the number of undergraduate chemistry majors had tripled.

Martell also displayed excellence in research during his time at Texas A&M. He was a pioneer in the field of metal chelate compounds. His research group designed new ligands for complexation of iron and aluminum, as well as macrocyclics and cryptates designed to complex radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals for imaging internal organs and tumors.

The American Chemical Society recognized Martell's work with the Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry in 1980. He was also elected as an honorary lifetime fellow of the New York Academy of Sciences and as an honorary member of the Japan Society for Analytical Chemistry.

Martell loved outdoor activities such as skiing, fishing, and hiking, and he even climbed the Matterhorn. He is survived by his wife, Mary; their two children; six children from his first marriage; and 13 grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1938; emeritus member.

Elmore L. Martin, a research organic chemist retired from DuPont, died on Nov. 10, 2003, at the age of 94.

Martin graduated from the University of Wichita in 1933 with bachelor's and master's degrees. He then earned his Ph.D. in chemistry at Harvard University in 1936. After graduation, Martin worked for DuPont from 1936 to 1974.

Martin was an avid gardener who shared his flowers and produce with family and friends. He is survived by a son, a daughter, and six grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1937; emeritus member.

Clayton A. May, a polymer chemist retired from Lockheed Martin, died on Oct. 1, 2003, at the age of 82.

Born in San Francisco, May earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1943. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps. During his service, he was sent to New York University to earn a degree in meteorology.

May left the Army in 1946 to join Shell Development Corp., where he specialized in the chemistry of epoxy resins. In 1966, he accepted a two-year assignment with Shell's labs in Egham, England.

He left Shell after 25 years and spent the next 11 years working at Lockheed's Sunnyvale, Calif., lab. May was fond of playing tennis and working with wood.

May is survived by his wife, Lorraine; a son; and three grandsons. Joined ACS in 1949; emeritus member.

Theodore L. (Ted) Miller, a research scientist with the Battelle Memorial Institute, died on June 11, 2003. He was 63.

A native of Crab Orchard, W.Va., Miller earned graduate degrees from Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., and the University of Cincinnati. He taught chemistry at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, for 17 years before joining Battelle.

In addition to his academic work, Miller served in the Peace Corps in Africa. He also worked for Habitat for Humanity across the U.S. and in the Dominican Republic.

Miller is survived by his wife, Mariellen; two children; two step-children; and four grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1965.

Joseph Naghski, a chemist retired from the Department of Agriculture, died on Oct. 2, 2003, at the age of 88.

Naghski was born in Jersey City, N.J., and grew up on a dairy farm in Cooperstown, N.Y. He received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire. He went on to earn a doctorate in bacteriology from Pennsylvania State University in 1941.

After graduation, Naghski took a position as a chemist at USDA's Regional Research Lab in Wyndmoor, Pa. While he was there, he performed and directed microbiological and chemical research aimed at the improvement and utilization of many agricultural products. Naghski retired in 1977.

Naghski was a member of the American Leather Chemists Association (ALCA), and he continued to serve as editor of the Journal of the ALCA after retirement. He was also an active leader with his local Boy Scouts troop.

Naghski is survived by his wife, Betsy; five children; and seven grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1942; emeritus member.

Robert Rowan Jr., a chemistry professor retired from New Mexico State University, died on May 27, 2003, at the age of 88.

Born in Waco, Texas, Rowan graduated from West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University) in 1934. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1940.

After graduation, he spent four years with Esso Standard Oil in Baton Rouge, La., doing X-ray crystallography. Rowan then joined Creole Petroleum Corp., in Venezuela, as supervisor of the chemistry research laboratory.

He moved back to the U.S. in 1950 to take a position as a research group supervisor for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Two years later, he returned to Esso to serve as a research chemist and supervisor at a facility in New Jersey. Rowan joined the faculty at New Mexico State University in 1962, reaching full professorship before retiring in 1980.

Rowan was a man of diverse interests and hobbies. Family and friends will remember him best for his pursuits in amateur radio and home computing, as well as his love of classical music.

Rowan is survived by his wife, Marian; a son; a daughter; and four grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1943; emeritus member.

Allan R. Shultz, an adjunct chemistry professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, died on Sept. 8, 2003. He was 77.

Shultz was born in Indiana, where he attended Manchester College and earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1948. In 1953, he received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Cornell University, and subsequently completed postdoctoral work at MIT.

After graduation, Shultz took a job at 3M in St. Paul, Minn. After nine years with 3M, he accepted a position with GE Research & Development in Schenectady, N.Y.

Shultz left GE in 1991 and moved to Blacksburg, Va., where he joined the faculty at Virginia Tech. During his career, Shultz's research discoveries on polymer phase equilibria, photochemical curing, and thermal analysis fundamentals became influential and are often cited.

Shultz is survived by his wife, Wylan; a son; a daughter; a grandson; and a step-grandson. Joined ACS in 1952; emeritus member.

Linda Sweeting, a chemistry professor<br > at Towson University, in Maryland, died<br > of a heart attack on Sept. 28, 2003. She was 61.

Born in Canada, Sweeting earned a bachelor's degree in 1964 and a master's degree in 1965, both from the University of Toronto. She then came to the U.S. to study at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1969.

Sweeting spent a year after graduation as an assistant professor at Occidental College, Los Angeles. In 1970, she took a position as an assistant professor at Towson, where she enjoyed a 33-year career.

Sweeting's research in organic materials and spectroscopy led her to examine the phenomenon of triboluminescence, which is the emission of light when a crystal is crushed. In 1984, the National Science Foundation chose Sweeting for a one-year sabbatical appointment at Harvard University, where she furthered her research.

Sweeting was an avid participant in the field of professional ethics for scientists and a supporter of women in science. For ACS, she served on the Women Chemists Committee from 1984 to 1989.

Sweeting is survived by her mother. Joined ACS in 1966.

Jack P. Young, a senior analytical chemist retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), died on Nov. 8, 2003, at the age of 74.

Born in Huntington, Ind., Young earned a bachelor's degree from Ball State Teachers College in 1950 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Indiana University in 1955. Following graduation, he joined the Analytical Chemistry Division of ORNL.

Many of Young's research accomplishments centered on the physical chemistry and spectroscopy of the lanthanide and actinide elements. In the late 1970s, Young led ORNL's research on analytical applications of resonance ionization spectroscopy. He was also a member of the team that demonstrated ultra-sensitive single-atom detection.

For ACS, Young held several leadership positions with the East Tennessee Section, including serving as chair in 1993. For his contributions, he received the section's D. A. Shirley Award in 2003.

Young retired from ORNL's Chemical Sciences Division in 2000, but he remained active in research at the laboratory until his death. He is survived by his wife, Jean; four sons; a daughter; and eight grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1954; emeritus member.