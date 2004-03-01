Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

A Worst-case View of Global Change

Defense Department report warns of "abrupt" global warming impact

by Jeff Johnson
March 1, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

HIGH AND DRY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Prolonged drought and high temperatures will transform the world's croplands.
Credit: PHOTODISC
Prolonged drought and high temperatures will transform the world's croplands.

A pentagon report made public last week lays out the worst-case impact from an abrupt change in climate, driven by global warming. It was prepared by two futurists under a Defense Department contract to gauge the national security impact of climate change.

The report warns of average temperature drops of 5 °F in Asia, North America, and Northern Europe and average temperature increases of 4 °F in Australia, South America, and Southern Africa, as well as droughts, severe winter storms, and intense winds.

The report considers a scenario of a fast change in climate, rather than a more gradual one in which technological innovation could help stave off disaster. That fast scenario could develop in as short as a decade, the authors say. The scenario springs from recent research indicating that global warming could lead to a quick slowing of the ocean's thermohaline conveyor, which would upset global weather patterns.

The authors caution that the scenario would most likely occur in only a few regions and the magnitude may be smaller than they describe. However, they add that it is plausible and would challenge U.S. national security and therefore should be considered immediately.

Wealthy countries may be better positioned than most to avoid the worst of the scenario, the report says. The U.S. is likely to survive a harsh climate and shorter growing season because of its diverse agriculture and climate, wealth, technology, and abundant resources, but it would put much effort into building "defensive fortresses" to hold back the "unwanted starving immigrants."

The report warns that, under its scenario, large movements of refugees are inevitable and U.S. diplomatic action will be particularly needed in affected areas, such as Asia and the Caribbean. It predicts border tensions and the need for new forms of international security agreements for energy, food, and water.

Although the U.S. might be relatively better off, the Pentagon report says, it would find itself in a world where Europe will be struggling and Asia will face a crisis over food and water. "Disruptions and conflict will be endemic features of life."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Climate Change Threatens Food Security
Pledges Add Up To 3 °C Of Warming
Department Of Defense Plans For Adaptation In Light Of Climate Change

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE