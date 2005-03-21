Call for Nominations for 2006 Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is now accepting nominations for the 2006 William H. Nichols Medal. The award, presented annually to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry, consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000. The prizes are presented at the William H. Nichols Meeting, which is highlighted by a distinguished symposium.
Investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the presentation meeting are eligible for consideration. Nomination forms may be obtained from the ACS New York Section, Department of Chemistry, St. John's University, 8000 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica, NY 11439. Forms and additional information about the medal may also be obtained from the New York Section website, http://www.newyorkacs.org. Six copies of the nominating materials and the official nomination form should be sent to the above mailing address by May 31.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter