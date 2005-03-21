Petrochemicals
Instead of battling for survival in the trough, the petrochemical industry is enjoying the climb to the business-cycle peak
March 21, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 12
Genomic data boost metabolic engineering; organisms are tailored to produce chemicals
New and Notable in the Chemical Industry
The annual earnings picture is brighter for European drugmakers than for U.S. firms
Counterterrorism clashes with rail commerce in Washington, D.C., hazardous materials law
Profiling technique enables complete assessment of real effects of an important class of drugs