Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 21, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 12

Instead of battling for survival in the trough, the petrochemical industry is enjoying the climb to the business-cycle peak

Volume 83 | Issue 12
Business

Petrochemicals

Instead of battling for survival in the trough, the petrochemical industry is enjoying the climb to the business-cycle peak

Record Set in San Diego

More than 9,000 scientific papers presented at ACS spring national meeting

Engineering Cell-based Factories

Genomic data boost metabolic engineering; organisms are tailored to produce chemicals

  • Environment

    New Products

    New and Notable in the Chemical Industry

  • Business

    Not a Dashing Year for Drug Firms

    The annual earnings picture is brighter for European drugmakers than for U.S. firms

  • Policy

    Railroad Safety, Security, Secrecy

    Counterterrorism clashes with rail commerce in Washington, D.C., hazardous materials law

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Full Accounting of Drug Effects

Profiling technique enables complete assessment of real effects of an important class of drugs

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

