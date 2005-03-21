Grubbs Is 2005 Karrer Medalist

Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, will receive the University of Zurich's 2005 Karrer Medal. Grubbs was selected for contributions to the development of catalysts applied to efficient chemical synthesis, most notably in the olefin metathesis reaction. He will present an award lecture open to the public at the University of Zurich's main hall on June 30. More information about the award is available at http://www.oci.unizh.ch/diversa/karrer.
