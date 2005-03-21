Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Life and Depth

ACS Meeting News: Study hints at how deep-sea bacterium copes with high pressure in the ocean

by Amanda Yarnell
March 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

DEPTH DEFYING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF DOUG BARTLETT
Bartlett is trying to determine what adaptations are required for deep-sea bacterium to live at high pressure.
Credit: COURTESY OF DOUG BARTLETT
Bartlett is trying to determine what adaptations are required for deep-sea bacterium to live at high pressure.

Although oceans cover nearly three-quarters of Earth&#146;s surface, little is known about how organisms living deep in the ocean cope with the pressures of their environment. At the American Chemical Society meeting in San Diego last week, Douglas H. Bartlett of Scripps Institution of Oceanography described the first genomic blueprint of an organism from the cold, deep ocean, which should shed light on how life can persist at great depths.

The deep-sea bacterium Photobacterium profundum is widely used as a model to study how organisms adapt to the high pressures of deep-ocean living. It was isolated from the Suluwesi Sea at a depth where pressures can reach 25 megapascals. Because P. profundum also can tolerate lower pressures, it is easy to grow and study in the lab, according to Bartlett. In San Diego, he reported the genomic sequence and protein expression profiles of this bacterium, work done in collaboration with Giorgio Valle at the University of Padova, in Italy (Science 2005, 307, 1459).

These studies "hint at how this organism copes with the pressures of living at depth," Bartlett told C&EN. For example, P. profundum contains two subtly different copies of certain housekeeping genes—;including those that encode proteins involved in cytochrome biosynthesis, ATP synthesis, and the cell's propulsion system. He hypothesizes that one copy might be optimized for use at low pressure and the other for use at high pressure. His genetic work has suggested that the bacterium may control which copy is expressed via specialized membrane-bound transcription factors that can sense pressure-induced changes in the lipid bilayer.

The deep-sea bacterium also appears to use alternative carbon sources at higher pressure, as evidenced by activation of enzymes that degrade chitin, pullulan, and cellulose"all relatively recalcitrant carbon sources—at high pressure. "This is consistent with what we expect deep-sea organisms might get in the way of food," Bartlett told C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double-duty bacterium guzzles both methane and sulfur
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Warmer world could feed the oceans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giving enzymes floppy surfaces can enhance their activity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE