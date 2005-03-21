Nominations Sought for 2005 Leete Award

Nominations for the 2005 Edward Leete Award, which consists of $1,500, are now being sought. Nominees should have made outstanding contributions in both teaching and research. Teaching should be considered in the broadest sense, including teaching of professional chemists or the dissemination of information about chemistry to prospective chemists, to members of the profession, to students in other areas, or to the general public. A nominee must also have accomplished outstanding creative work in any area of organic chemistry. Nominations should emphasize both teaching and research contributions of the nominee. Nominees must be members of ACS's Organic Chemistry Division.
A nomination document should include a letter of not more than 1,000 words containing an evaluation of the nominee's accomplishments and a specific identification of the work recognized; a biographical sketch, including date of birth; a list of publications and patents by the nominee; and up to two seconding letters containing information not given in the letter of nomination.
Send nominations by April 1 to James H. Rigby, Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI 48202.
