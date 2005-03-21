Nominations Sought for Harrison Howe Award

Nominations are wanted for the ACS Rochester Section's Harrison Howe Award. The award is given annually to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions to chemistry defined in its broadest sense by a scientist who shows the potential for further achievement. The prize consists of a plaque, an honorarium, and paid travel expenses to an honorary lecture where the award will be formally presented.
Eight copies of a complete nominating document, including a synopsis of accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, and up to five reprints or other supplementary material, are needed. Up to three supporting letters with additional information may be included.
Send nominations by July 1 to David G. Foster, Department of Chemical Engineering, 206 Gavett Hall, RC 270166, Rochester, NY 14627-0166. For more information, contact Foster by e-mail at dafoster@che.rochester.edu.
