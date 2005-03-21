Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Nominations Sought for Harrison Howe Award

March 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 12
Nominations are wanted for the ACS Rochester Section's Harrison Howe Award. The award is given annually to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions to chemistry defined in its broadest sense by a scientist who shows the potential for further achievement. The prize consists of a plaque, an honorarium, and paid travel expenses to an honorary lecture where the award will be formally presented.

Eight copies of a complete nominating document, including a synopsis of accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, and up to five reprints or other supplementary material, are needed. Up to three supporting letters with additional information may be included.

Send nominations by July 1 to David G. Foster, Department of Chemical Engineering, 206 Gavett Hall, RC 270166, Rochester, NY 14627-0166. For more information, contact Foster by e-mail at dafoster@che.rochester.edu.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

