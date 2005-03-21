Ribeiro Receives Catalysis Prize

The Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York has selected Fabio H. Ribeiro, an associate professor of chemical engineering at Purdue University, to receive its 2005 Excellence in Catalysis Award, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. Ribeiro is being recognized for his creativity and outstanding accomplishments in the field of heterogeneous catalysis.
Ribeiro is well-known for his attention to detail and careful experimental design. In particular, the award recognizes Ribeiro's combination of structural characterization, chemical kinetics, and ab initio calculations to understand catalytic systems at a fundamental level, as well as his insights into catalytic systems, including catalytic combustion, hydrodechlorination, hydrocarbon rearrangement on alloy surfaces, and oxygen-modified transition-metal carbides.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter